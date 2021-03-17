Would have required clerks to be at least 18
The Burnsville City Council voted Tuesday to strike a proposed tobacco ordinance provision that would have barred sales by store clerks younger than 18.
The provision was part of an ordinance update that brings the city into compliance with federal and state laws raising the age for tobacco purchases from 18 to 21.
Council Member Dan Kealey recommended striking the provision, saying it could curtail job opportunities for younger teens. Businesses with tobacco licenses might be reluctant to hire clerks who can’t legally sell it, he said.
The provision was tagged as a “best practice” by the League of Minnesota Cities, which offered a model ordinance to bring cities into compliance with the new laws, City Attorney Joel Jamnik said.
Barring sales by clerks younger than 18 is promoted by advocates for restricting youth access to tobacco, he said. But it isn’t needed to comply with the laws and would be hard to enforce, Jamnik said.
The council unanimously approved the updated ordinance without the provision.
City manager gets raise
The council approved a 2.7 percent raise Tuesday for City Manager Melanie Lee.
She will be paid $180,927 in 2021, in line with Minnesota law limiting local government salaries to no more than 110 percent of the governor’s salary without a waiver from the state.
“A request for a salary cap waiver will be submitted in 2021 for Ms. Lee to benefit from in the 2022 year,” said the employment agreement the council approved.
The council conducted her annual performance review Feb. 2 and 16. Lee has been Burnsville city manager since January 2019. She was previously city manager in Hastings.
