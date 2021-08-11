Two members oppose 5.7% hike in 2022
A staff plan to shave 4% off next year’s worst-case city tax levy increase isn’t good enough for at least two Burnsville City Council members.
The remaining 5.7% increase is still too high, council members Dan Kealey and Cara Schulz said at a work session Tuesday.
Council Member Vince Workman, a potential swing vote on the five-member council, said 5.7% “does not offend me” but he wants to study options for reducing it.
The city needs a 9.7% increase to maintain current operations and services in 2022, staff said in June.
Since then, officials have gotten better guidance on how they can spend the city’s $8 million allocation in new COVID-19 relief funding through the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress. Eligible uses include recovering revenue lost during the pandemic.
Staff suggested plans to use revenue-recovery funds to contain projected levy increases. The most generous plan would use $2 million a year for three years and add three years of contributions from the city’s fund balance to maintain 5.7% increases for each of the next five years, without spikes and dips.
Council members appear to agree on using relief money to buy down tax hikes but will explore added options before voting Sept. 21 to certify a maximum 2022 levy increase. The council cannot exceed the maximum when it votes on the budget and levy in December.
“It will come as no surprise to anyone for me to say I’m not comfortable with 5.7 as the max tax,” said Schulz, who opposes property tax increases and has voted against every budget and levy over her two terms in office.
“5.7 is just out of the question for me,” Kealey said.
Council Member Dan Gustafson said he supports the proposal in a city with a growing tax base fed by new construction.
“If you have a bigger tax capacity, your tax rate is going to go down,” he said. “Individual taxpayers will feel less of it.”
The council raised the levy by 4% this year.
A 9.7% levy increase would raise city taxes on a median-value home by $5.26 a month next year, for an increase of $11.59 when rising market value is factored in, according to a staff report.
A 4.6% levy increase would keep city taxes flat, but market value would add $5.99 a month, it said.
Other measures?
Tapping the city’s utility franchise fees is an option officials are mulling. All noncommercial ratepayers pay $4 each a month for gas and electric, with commercial payers paying tiered fees based on size.
The money is funding renovation and replacement of aging city facilities, such as the current Fire Station 1 being replaced by an $18.6 million station under construction. The building fund is in a “healthy position,” said Finance Director Jenny Rhode.
Workman said it seems like a “bait and switch” to use some franchise fees to buy down tax hikes, though it may make sense to channel some of the money to other capital projects such as street work.
Another option is ending the $291,000 annual contribution from the general fund to the Ames Center, which is used mostly for capital projects at the performing arts center. Franchise fees could replace it.
Using landfill host fees is another option. With permitted capacity dwindling at the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill, questions have arisen about the future of host fees the city collects, which Rhode said are on pace to total $600,000 to $700,000 this year. Landfill owner Waste Management is seeking a large increase in capacity.
A year or two of borrowing for annual street projects could also reduce the levy, Rhode said. The city has an annual tax levy for an infrastructure trust fund that pays for street projects without borrowing. That levy is about $3.3 million, she said.
Cost pressures
Employee costs are the largest share of next year’s spending increases. New initiatives and other cost pressures in a growing city also drive the need for more revenue, according to a staff report.
For example, the city is spending $500,000 on its inclusion and belonging and community engagement efforts, it said. Running elections in 2022 will cost $200,000. If the city lands a $125,000 federal grant for more police personnel, the entire cost will fall to the city when the grant expires.
Burnsville has also taken a spartan approach to staffing compared with several similar suburbs, the report said. The city has added only 6.5 full-time positions since 2008.
But its employee turnover ratio is slightly higher than average compared with similar cities — 9% versus 8% in 2019 and 10% versus 7% in 2020, the report said.
“One potential cause for the recent turnover rates may be linked to our dedicated employees reporting that they are working more hours in order to meet the needs of the community,” it said.
