Burnsville becomes ground zero for advocates
The Burnsville City Council reversed itself Tuesday, voting 3-2 to join a nationwide settlement between state and local governments and four health corporations involved in the manufacture and distribution of prescription opioids.
The vote, on the eve of a Jan. 26 deadline for joining the settlement, will bring $1.1 million to Burnsville over 18 years — part of Minnesota’s $250 million share of the $26 billion multistate pact negotiated in the wake of the opioid crisis.
The council voted 3-1 Dec. 21 to stay out of the settlement, with Council Member Cara Schulz leading the charge. Schulz is a cancer survivor and state and national advocate for access to prescription opioids for chronic pain sufferers in the wake of a regulatory backlash after years of mounting addiction and overdoses.
The vote caused its own backlash among some Burnsville residents and the three DFL state legislators who live here — Sen. Lindsey Port and Reps. Kaela Berg and Jess Hanson. They objected to the city leaving $1.1 million on the table that could be used locally to help address the crisis.
Council Member Dan Kealey, saying the council had originally not received enough information about the issue, pledged at a Jan. 11 council work session with the legislators to call for a new vote before the Jan. 26 deadline.
By the time Tuesday’s special council meeting to hold the vote arrived, Burnsville’s opioid controversy had gained statewide attention. Lasting more than five hours, the meeting drew pain medication advocates from around Minnesota who oppose the settlement, Burnsville residents upset the council turned it down, a state legislator from Willmar who lost his son to an overdose and an official from the state attorney general’s office, which promoted the settlement to eligible local governments — all of which had signed on except Burnsville.
In the end, Kealey switched his Dec. 21 “no” vote to “yes,” sealing the 3-2 margin to join the settlement. Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and Council Member Dan Gustafson, who was absent Dec. 21, also voted for it. Schulz and Council Member Vince Workman voted against it.
After hearing wrenching testimony from both pain sufferers and parents of children lost to opioid overdoses, Kealey and Workman described an agonizing choice. Their votes weren’t known until the roll call.
“At times I struggled to hold back tears for those in pain,” Kealey said. “This is the most unusual City Council meeting in my 15 years of sitting at this dais.”
He said he wished the council could delay the vote, but the Jan. 26 deadline loomed.
“Will anything change if we say ‘no’? Will anything change if we say ‘yes’? ... This is one I struggle to find justification for either answer,” Kealey said.
The meeting’s 20 speakers included Lakeville resident Cammie LaValle, an advocate for chronic and intractable pain sufferers. Her three rare, incurable diseases cause “severe intractable pain,” LaValle said.
Pain sufferers for whom opioid painkillers are the only effective treatment are “afraid to speak up because of the stigma,” LaValle said. “They’re afraid to lose their job, because what is happening is opioid medications that are legally prescribed to people for medically necessary, legit reasons are being kind of grouped in with opioids that are illegal” and those that are legally prescribed but misused by someone else.
Minnesota regulators have “threatened” some prescribing doctors — including hers — with loss of credentials, civil actions and loss of status as Medicare providers, LaValle said.
“The amount of pain I go through when I’m not properly medicated, I can’t even fathom myself,” she said. “And I’ve been tapered, and I lost my breakthrough medication in 2019.”
Pain advocates and Schulz objected to a provision in the settlement’s list of allowed uses for the money. It says prevention efforts should include prescribing practices consistent with chronic pain guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those guidelines, issued in 2016, said doctors should avoid initiating opioid therapy for chronic pain and opioid analgesics should not be used to manage it, critics say.
But in 2019 the CDC warned states not to place “hard thresholds on prescriptions or codify the recommendations into law,” according to a report from Schulz. The CDC is rewriting the guidelines; new ones are expected this year.
The pendulum has swung hard against prescribing opioids for pain, said Dr. Todd Hess of Sunfish Lake, who said he views his pain management practice as “ministry.”
“I think we’ve gone from opiphyllic, where everyone should be on, to opiphobic, where nobody should be on,” Hess said.
Schulz said the CDC guidelines are “awful.”
“We’re asked to either agree with something that’s awful and isn’t working and is recognized as not working because they’re rewriting it, or agree to something we haven’t seen,” she said. “That’s difficult.”
Burnsville resident Heather Jelinek said her brother came home from Iraq with bone cancer, broke his arm and back, lost part of his lower leg and lives with a rod in his arm.
“Could he be classified as addicted to opioids? Probably,” she said. “Because he doesn’t even take anything over the counter for his pain anymore, because it doesn’t work.”
Burnsville’s $1.1 million “sounds great, but let’s be honest — in a city our size, it’s not going to go far.”
State Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, who worked on the settlement with the attorney general’s office, acknowledged pain sufferers’ laments while blaming the opioid crisis on deceptive companies that masked their drugs’ addictive qualities and on sellers of illegally obtained opioids.
“Underprescribing is a problem,” said Baker, who lists his son Dan to an overdose 10 years ago. “I do not want to see opioids go away at all for medical reasons. I disdain people that are trying to kill us with fentanyl in these drugs.”
Settlement advocates are “not going to give up on our friends, like Cammie, to just say this is OK,” Baker said. “It’s not.”
He said Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, is sponsoring an intractable pain bill “I absolutely will jump on” after meeting with Bierman.
“We have to take this recoil away from the docs,” Baker said. “They’re walking away from their patients.”
Burnsville resident Pam Lanhart, founder and director of Thrive! Family Recovery Resources, said she lost her opioid-addicted son to an overdose last October. Though fentanyl killed him, his 11-year opioid addiction started with a prescription after he broke his femur.
Pharmaceutical companies “were complicit in the overprescription of pharmaceutical opioids,” Lanhart said. “They admitted to deceptive marketing practices. They admitted to kickbacks and incentives to doctors for the overprescribing of opioids.”
Settlement money is coming to Minnesota “whether you want to join the settlement or not,” she told the council.
Burnsville resident Mike O’Brien said he is disabled, takes prescription opioids, worries about “getting stuck on ’em” but needs pain medication to walk. He supports the settlement.
“What I personally worry about is if a million dollars is enough for the damage that’s done,” he said. “What is there to gain by saying no? Is it just, like, virtue signaling? If so, that doesn’t seem good to me. Or could we actually do something?”
Schulz’s summation was a lengthy monologue with Powerpoints. The opioid quandary pits pain patients against those affected by addiction, she said.
“The reason why they’re being pitted against one another is because we have before us examples of really bad policy and a settlement that has active harm toward one group at the expense of another group,” Schulz said.
Prescription pain medications are not the problem, she said, noting that opioid prescribing has fallen nationally since 2012 while overdose deaths have risen by 57% since then — with deaths from illicit fentanyl up more than 100%.
“So if prescription pain medications aren’t the problem that we’re seeing, why do we think that they are the problem?” she said. “One reason is we have some very dedicated people who are advocating for people who need it, and those are people facing addictions. They deserve those advocates. But when those advocates tried to get (society) to acknowledge the problem and help, the response we gave back to them was, ‘Good, I hope those junkies die, they’re trash, they’re garbage, they need to buck up.’ ”
But when the narrative became death caused by prescription drugs, “the response was wildly different” and compassionate, Schulz said.
“That response is saying something bad about us, that we could not feel human decency, until w got a story that we liked,” she said.
