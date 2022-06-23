Won’t be allowed 10 residents instead of six
The Burnsville City Council denied a variance for a group home Tuesday, reaffirming an earlier vote and rejecting a proposed compromise.
The council voted 3-2 for findings of fact denying a variance allowing 10 residents instead of six in a proposed group home for disabled seniors. Geneva Suites, which operates two six-person senior group homes elsewhere in Burnsville, sought the variance for the home at 3108 Foxpoint Circle in the Cedarbridge neighborhood.
City code and state law allow state-licensed group homes with up to six residents in single-family neighborhoods. Cedarbridge neighbors oppose Geneva Suites’ proposal to provide assisted living with 24-hour care for 10 residents instead of six, fearing added trips and vehicles would disrupt traffic flow, pose hazards to neighborhood children and impede emergency vehicles.
The council voted 3-2 June 7 to prepare findings denying the variance. Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and council members Dan Gustafson and Vince Workman supported denial. Council members Dan Kealey and Cara Schulz supported the variance.
Before Tuesday’s scheduled vote on the findings, Kealey suggested a compromise allowing eight residents instead of 10. He said he took his cue from a comment Gustafson made on June 7.
“You might talk me into eight,” Gustafson said then, “but the 10 I can’t do.”
“I did throw that out there,” he said Tuesday, “but I have since changed my mind on that. I think the six works.”
He said he fears operators “inundating our city with group homes because we keep raising the level.” Operators will “put as many people in there as they possibly think they can get away with,” Gustafson said.
“After hearing from many, many constituents after that (June 7) vote, I feel I made the right decision,” he said.
Neighbors in the council chambers applauded Tuesday after members duplicated their June 7 votes.
Kealey argued that the council reacted favorably to the 10-person group home after being shown a sketch plan on April 5. That encouraged Geneva Suites to invest time and money pursuing approval, Kealey and Schulz said.
The council “led an applicant in a direction and we turned around and about-faced, changed that direction,” Kealey said. “That’s just not what we normally do. I don’t like that kind of government.”
Workman countered that the council’s April 5 message was that it was open to Geneva Suites going through the public process, including neighborhood meetings and a hearing before the Planning Commission.
There was one neighborhood meeting, Kautz said. Neighbors spoke against the variance at the May 23 Planning Commission meeting and June 7 council meeting.
The commission voted unanimously to recommend denial. City staff originally supported the variance, deeming it reasonable under city code and in keeping with federal housing and disabilities law.
The findings of fact are based on council members’ comments from June 7, when they were asked to articulate reasons for approval or denial, said City Attorney Jared Shepherd.
Schulz said Tuesday some of the findings are “not true, and I will not have my name to that.”
Kealey said the supply of senior care facilities is declining, and Burnsville should be part of the solution.
“We have a lot of housing crises going on right now,” he said. “This is just one of them.”
