Resident satisfaction not always guaranteed
Keanen Wold brought photos, a timeline of complaints and copies of email messages from Burnsville property code officials.
The resident of 3413 Barbara Lane told the City Council Dec. 7 of his frustration going back to 2020 over an abutting homeowner’s unkempt property and the city’s apparent inability to do much about it.
“I know of at least seven neighbors who have called and or emailed the city numerous times,” Wold said during the citizen comment portion of the Dec. 7 council meeting. “I have exchanged, personally, 52 emails with the code enforcement team. And we get to look at our street, or this residence, 365 days a year.”
Wold got a sympathetic ear from council members, particularly Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, who unleashed her frustration over persistent property complaints from Wold’s neighborhood and others.
“They’re frustrated, and we’ve failed them,” the mayor said, assigning blame to the council, not city inspectors. “We will do better. Forgive us.”
A week later, council members were reminded how difficult it can be to “do better” in ways that bring residents prompt satisfaction.
At the request of Kautz and Council Member Dan Gustafson, officials discussed code enforcement practices at the council’s work session Tuesday. No significant departures from current practice emerged. There was no call for returning to the “proactive” code enforcement program in which inspectors visually scanned every property for violations over a three-year period instead of just responding to complaints. The proactive program lasted from January 2013 to November 2019, when the council discontinued it.
The answer is to “press forward” and “try to do better,” said City Attorney Joel Jamnik, noting that Burnsville has six property code violation cases pending in a backlogged Dakota County District Court.
Wold described on Dec. 7 numerous problems he’s documented on the offending property, including garbage in the backyard and piled in front of the garage, tables and chairs on their sides in the backyard, grass and weeds at least 8 inches high, a trampoline left “in a pile in the yard,” a detached window screen left resting below the window, a truck with its hood open for days, and parking in the yard after tickets were issued for overnight on-street parking.
There has been “near zero accountability or action from our city,” Wold said.
Some emails suggest gulfs between neighborhood expectations, the letter of city code and the extent of enforcement actions inspectors deem feasible. An Aug. 3 email response from a city supervisor to Wold illustrated.
An “informational notice sent to the property owner would be the best approach,” not legal enforcement, the supervisor wrote.
“Be aware that our code is a minimal code for housing and property maintenance and what may appear to be a violation isn’t necessarily one,” the email said. “An example of that would be long weeds and grass allowed to grow as long as 8 inches without a violation being called.”
Community Development Director Jenni Faulkner told the council she’ll compile a record on the property, but to her knowledge about half the complaints made on it in the past year didn’t amount to code violations.
Overall, about two-thirds of resident complaints result in code violation cases being opened, said Chris Forslund, licensing and code enforcement coordinator. In most cases, homeowners fix code violations after receiving a letter from the city, long before citations would be issued, Faulkner said.
“There’s no easy solution,” said Jamnik, the city attorney. “We have to make a commitment and stay through the process and not give up and keep working it, even if it is a two-year process through the courts.”
Court is cumbersome but necessary to resolve problems and keep them from spreading, he said.
“If it’s junked vehicles, if it’s structural in nature, repairs, demoing, removal of property, those types of things, we would follow a normal hazardous building or abatement proceeding, which is a court proceeding, which is where we run into a long, difficult situation because of the pandemic and courts being pretty much congested at this point,” Jamnik said.
Burnsville also has a shortage of boots on the ground. Because of a medical absence and another inspector’s bout with COVID-19, the three-member inspections team hasn’t been at full strength for about two years, officials said.
The team is now down one person, said city Manager Melanie Lee. Inspectors are hard to find, especially in a labor shortage, she said.
“This is a tough position,” she said. “The market has never been deep for it. And it’s even more difficult now. It takes two weeks to say goodbye and it takes five months to say hello.”
The 2022 budget does add a full-time seasonal inspector for April through October, Faulkner said.
“It’s a challenge to find folks to do this work,” she said.
The many new apartment units built or under construction in the city have added to inspectors’ workload, Faulkner said, indicating cases such as tall grass and weeds have been taken lower priority to more pressing problems such as those involving safety hazards.
Council endorses housing assistance programs
Council members endorsed on Tuesday three housing improvement assistance programs developed by city staff.
The Code Cash program will provide grants of $50 to $2,000 to eligible homeowners for repairs aimed at life and safety risks. Senior citizens and socioeconomically disadvantaged homeowners will be eligible.
The Home Rehab Loan Program will provide low-interest loans of up to $50,000 for interior or exterior improvements (not recreation or luxury projects). Eligibility will be limited to homes no higher than 135% of the city’s median value, which equates to a maximum assessed value of $374,355. Interest rates will be 1% to 4%, depending on income.
The Senior Deferred Loan Program will provide interest-free loans of up to $15,000 to senior citizens at or below the area median income. There will be no monthly payments, with repayment at the time the home sells. Recreational home improvements won’t be eligible.
The 2022 city budget includes $60,000 to launch the grant program and $200,000 to launch the loan programs, said Community Development Director Jenni Faulkner.
Housing assistance programs are recommended in the city’s Economic Development Strategic Plan, which the council approved in 2018.
