Says Burnsville played big role in new state law
A 2022 bill that safeguards medications for intractable pain and shields doctors from penalty for prescribing them became state law Aug. 1, Burnsville City Council Member Cara Schulz announced.
Burnsville played a leading role in getting the long-dormant measure through the Legislature, Schulz said at the Aug. 1 council meeting.
The council’s intense debates over a nationwide settlement between state and local governments and corporations involved in the manufacture and distribution of prescription opioids brought widespread attention to the issue of intractable pain, she said.
With Schulz leading the charge, the council voted 3-1 last December to stay out of the $26 billion settlement, which would bring $1.1 million to Burnsville over 18 years.
The council reversed itself in January, voting 3-2 to join the settlement. The council heard hours of testimony from pain sufferers, a key outstate legislator, a pain doctor, parents who lost children to overdoses and others — including Burnsville residents and the three DFL legislators who live here, who opposed leaving the settlement money on the table.
Schulz is a cancer survivor and state and national advocate for access to prescription opioids for chronic pain sufferers in the wake of a regulatory backlash after years of mounting addiction and overdoses, which she blames mostly on illegal fentanyl.
Pain advocates and Schulz objected to a provision in the settlement’s list of allowed uses for the money. It says prevention efforts should include prescribing practices consistent with chronic pain guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those guidelines, issued in 2016, said doctors should avoid initiating opioid therapy for chronic pain and opioid analgesics should not be used to manage it, critics say.
But in 2019 the CDC warned states not to place “hard thresholds on prescriptions or codify the recommendations into law,” according to a January report from Schulz. The CDC is rewriting the guidelines; new ones were expected this year.
In the end, Council Member Dan Kealey switched his Dec. 21 “no” vote to “yes,” sealing the 3-2 margin to join the settlement. Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and Council Member Dan Gustafson, who had been absent Dec. 21, also voted for it. Schulz and Council Member Vince Workman voted against it.
Despite the split votes, the intractable pain measure was brought up many times during the meetings, garnering sympathy and support.
Schulz said Aug. 1 Burnsville was the only Minnesota city to even have the debate; other cities held routine consent-agenda votes to join the settlement.
Schulz said the debate threw light on the intractable pain issue and was pivotal in getting the measure into the 2022 omnibus health and human services policy legislation.
Schulz said the measure, which protects doctors from being prosecuted or threatened with loss of license for prescribing opioid painkillers to a small segment of patients with intractable pain and rare diseases, had been “utterly dead for years,” unable to get a hearing.
But the Burnsville council debate was “watched and discussed nationally, and it did make some national media as well,” Schulz said.
“I absolutely believe, and many of the patients and doctors from around the state who were pushing here to support this bill, also believe if this council, if this (city) staff, and if our community hadn’t taken up this issue and championed it, it would still be ignored and dead,” Schulz said.
Lakeville resident and chronic pain sufferer Cammi LaValle, who testified at the January meeting, sent council members an email Aug. 1 thanking them for their “instrumental” role in state passage of an amended Minnesota Intractable Pain Law.
“The meeting in January shed light on all aspects of the opioid crisis,” she wrote. “The speakers, legislators, advocates, patients, concerned citizens and all of you, took the time to allow for education and awareness on all sides of this issue.”
Schulz thanked all the parties.
“You have saved lives and you are preventing people from living in agonizing torture,” she said.
Kealey credited Schulz’s expertise and advocacy. The debate was some of the “most meaningful work that I’ve ever been involved in sitting at this dais,” he said.
