Hike is half of original proposal
A majority of Burnsville City Council members agreed Tuesday to cap next year’s city levy increase at 4.8% — half the size of the proposal that opened 2022 budget discussions in June.
The figure is also lower than the 5.7% proposed by city staff in early August, when it was unclear if that increase would muster the necessary three votes.
The council will vote Sept. 21 on a 4.8% maximum levy, which will appear on property owners’ tax statements. The council can reduce but not increase the figure when it votes on the budget and levy in December.
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and council members Dan Kealey and Vince Workman supported the 4.8% maximum at Tuesday’s council work session. Council Member Cara Schulz, who has voted against every budget and levy while in office, opposed the increase. So did Council Member Dan Gustafson, saying it had been whittled too far.
“I still think the 5.7’s where we need to be,” Gustafson said, suggesting the higher levy now would help avoid future spikes. “I think we need to fund for the future.”
Under a 4.8% increase, city taxes on a median-value home would rise by about $72, according to the city. City taxes on a $1 million commercial property would rise by $79.20.
Schulz thanked City Manager Melanie Lee and staff for paring the hike to 4.8%, “but no, I will not be voting in favor of that,” she said.
Kealey said some council members’ discomfort with 5.7% prompted staff to “sharpen their pencils.” Workman said 4.8% is “everything we need to run this city. I think there are probably some ‘wants’ that aren’t in there.”
Staff said in June a 9.7% increase was needed to maintain current services and spending plans. Since then, council members have agreed to use $2 million annually in the city’s share of COVID-19 relief funds, along with some budget reserves, to reduce levy increases and even them out over the next five years. Increases are estimated at 5.7% through 2026.
That leaves $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding for other uses, according to a staff report.
Schulz said she’ll be surprised if the plan to stabilize future increases works, noting that the city is planning new hiring for police and fire.
“We’re going to have continuous upward pressure on our levy,” she said. “We just are.”
Some of the hires are likely to be covered by federal public safety grants, which the city has received in the past. But the grants expire after a few years, leaving the city to shoulder the entire cost.
Council rejects franchise fees for roads
A plan floated by Schulz and Kealey to consider replacing taxes that support the city’s road construction fund with utility franchise fees didn’t fly with their three colleagues.
The fees would have to rise by 60% to 65% to replace the $3.2 million levied annually for the infrastructure trust fund, according to Finance Director Jenny Rhode.
The city now collects $4 a month each for gas and electric from all noncommercial ratepayers. Commercial payers have a system of tiered fees.
The revenue is reserved for payments on renovation and replacement of aging city facilities, such as the new Fire Station 1 under construction, a completed overhaul of police headquarters and future upgrades to Fire Station 2 and City Hall.
Because roads, like those buildings, benefit everyone, they should also be funded through franchise fees, Kealey said. Properties that don’t pay taxes — such as churches, schools and nonprofits — would have to chip in their share.
Some cities have used franchise fees to eliminate special assessments that fund a portion of road projects along with general taxes, he said.
When council members approved franchise fees for facilities projects in 2016, they were told by city staff that every dollar of fee increase would equal $1.40 of property tax reduction, Kealey said.
Switching from taxes to franchise fees would affect property types differently, Rhode said. “Significant analysis” would be needed first, Lee said.
“I can’t sit here today and tell you what the impacts are going to be,” she said.
Gustafson said monthly fee hikes on utility bills could be a rude awakening for residents on fixed incomes, such as seniors.
Workman said fees could be a volatile funding source requiring periodic hikes alongside annual property tax increases. He said the council told citizens the fees were for facilities, not roads.
“I’m not thrilled with this idea,” he said. “I didn’t like the last round of (fee) increases and I don’t like the prospect of having to come back to the well, whether it be two years or four years or every year” to fund needed road projects, he said.
In 2020 the council quadrupled franchise fees, from $1 a month each for gas and electric to $4.
Kautz said some business owners recoiled.
“They did not like that jump,” the mayor said. “And I said to those that called me, ‘We’re doing this once and we’re not doing it again.’ ”
Prior Lake is considering raising fees to help fund street maintenance, Kealey said. Sixty cities in Xcel Energy’s Minnesota territory have franchise fees, Kealey said, citing a 2017 report from the nonprofit Institute for Local Self-Reliance. Forty states allow them, he said.
“It’s clearly the more dominant, the more popular revenue option that not,” Kealey said.
