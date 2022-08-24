Would address understaffing, economic development
A 3-2 majority of Burnsville City Council members agreed Tuesday to consider a 14.5% increase in next year’s tax levy.
The increase, whopping compared with past city tax hikes, would fund 19 of the 56 new positions that a consultant’s study says the understaffed city needs in the next decade. Eight positions are in police and three are in fire/emergency medical services, the two largest departments.
The proposal also includes a steep increase in the Economic Development Authority levy, from $297,500 to $1 million. The aging city needs to build a bigger war chest if it wants to get serious about redevelopment, according to city administration.
The combined general fund and EDA levy increases would raise an additional $5.99 million next year and raise city taxes on a median-valued home by $223.79, from $1,220.75 to $1,444.54, according to a city staff report. The hot housing market has pushed the median value home in Burnsville from $292,400 this year to $340,900 for taxes payable in 2023, the report said.
The proposed 14.5% increase capitalizes on the city’s increase in tax capacity by leaving the tax rate unchanged, raising an additional $2.3 million. City staff presented two other options at a council work session Tuesday, including an 8.9% increase under which the tax rate would actually fall because of the city’s dramatic 16.5% increase in tax capacity.
Staff recommended the higher option, which it says would limit double-digit levy increases to one in the next five years and stabilize the last four years at 7.1% to 7.9%. The other two options have more double-digit increases than the recommended option.
Over five years, the 14.5% proposal would cost taxpayers roughly the same as the 8.9% proposal, according to staff.
A potential use for the extra $2.3 million is reserving it to pay for a new Fire Station 2 and other needed building upgrades for police, City Hall and public works, said Dan Tienter, the city’s interim chief financial officer. The projects are estimated at $75 million to $100 million.
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and council members Dan Gustafson and Vince Workman gave staff the go-ahead to continue planning for 14.5% in preparation for the council’s Sept. 20 vote on the maximum 2023 tax levy to be sent to property owners. The final budget and levy vote is Dec. 6.
Council Member Dan Kealey said he won’t vote for 14.5%. Council Member Cara Schulz said she won’t, either; Schulz opposes property tax increases and has voted against every budget and levy while in office.
Burnsville’s proposed increase is the highest among 15 comparable suburbs, but three others — Bloomington, Lakeville and Edina — are also considering double-digit increases next year, according to the staff report.
The cities’ average proposed increase is 8%, the highest he’s ever seen, Tienter said. Burnsville’s 2022 increase was 4.8%.
Kealey signaled support for the 8.9%, “even though it’s twice as high” as most Burnsville tax hikes, because it includes funding for the new positions, especially police and fire.
“I think everyone is interested in shoring up public safety,” he said. “I think the majority of our citizens — I haven’t talked to anybody who has disagreed with that — is on board with that.”
But 14.5% is too much in unsettled economic times, Kealey said.
“Inflation and gas prices have walloped a person’s family budget, and I think they look to City Hall to be part of the solution, not piling on and being part of the problem,” he said.
Gustafson said the council should listen to the staff, which in past years was reluctant to seek needed spending and hiring from the council. “Our employees are getting burnt out,” he said.
The city also has other needs, such as better funding its new home rehab assistance programs, he said. Residents in Vista View and some other neighborhoods are saying “they need help.”
“The optic of the 5% tax looks great to the taxpayer, but services get cut or people don’t get hired, and those are the kinds of things that happen,” he said, calling for the council to “right the ship.”
Kautz agreed that the staff has been reluctant to seek new spending from what has traditionally been a “conservative” council.
“But we’re at a different time in our life and a different time in the history of Burnsville,” she said. “We are a city that has aged. Our neighborhoods are showing its wear and tear. Some of our commercial properties are showing its tiredness, and it has cost us in property value, particularly Burnsville Center and (the corner of) Diffley and 13, and I’m sure there are others.”
Workman said he wants more information on economic development needs before he’ll support a tax hike with a 236% increase in the EDA levy.
Kealey said he opposes the increase — a step toward what Tienter said is the $1.8 million the city is allowed to levy under state law — but would support some increase.
He said government should limit its role in the private sector “until the private sector does not bring a solution forth.”
“And unfortunately,” he said, “our regional mall (Burnsville Center) went into decay in the hands of a private owner. It declined, we got lip service. It continued to decline, we continued to get lip service, until it was 50% vacant and in horrible condition.”
When the mall sold at auction for $17 million, the city was in no position to consider buying it, Tienter said. St. Louis Park, by contrast, has more than $20 million available for redevelopment — 33 times what Burnsville has — and levies the maximum allowed, he said.
Burnsville is “painfully behind,” said City Manager Gregg Lindberg. “We just are.”
