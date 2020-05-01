Kautz seeks ninth term as mayor
The three Burnsville City Council members whose terms expire this year will seek re-election in November, each said recently.
Elizabeth Kautz is running for her ninth term as mayor. Council Member Dan Gustafson is seeking his fourth term, and Council Member Cara Schulz her second.
Terms are for four years. Candidate filing opens May 19 and closes June 2.
Kautz
There’s too much unfinished business to stop now, said Kautz, 73, who was first elected mayor in 1994 and has been re-elected seven times.
“When I start something I can’t walk away from it,” she said, naming COVID-19 response and redeveloping the Burnsville Center retail area among the top priorities of the moment.
“I love this city, and I love the people of this city,” Kautz said. “I still have a lot of energy. I still have a lot of work to be done.”
In an interview two weeks ago Kautz said she’s keeping an eye on federal relief and grant funding that may be available to cities for pandemic response. The city is still working to ascertain the impact on its finances, she said.
“There are things that I should be, as a mayor, staying on top of, because it has a direct impact,” she said. If you’re not, and if you’re not at the table, you don’t have a voice. ... One of the benefits of being in office is the people in Washington know who you are, especially when you’re past president of the Conference of Mayors.”
Kautz was president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors for an extended term in 2009 and 2010.
She traces Burnsville Center redevelopment efforts to her own initiative in 2015 to sign the city up for a Bloomberg Mayors Challenge award. Though the city didn’t win a Bloomberg grant, it has crafted a redevelopment plan for the County Road 42 retail area and sought without success yet, special state legislation to create a tax-increment financing district for the area.
“We have the plan and all the regulatory tools in place,” Kautz said. “But we still need to have our economic toolbox in place.”
Her tenure includes the evolution of the Heart of the City redevelopment district, which she said used to generate only about $200,000 in annual property taxes.
“And now you’ve got about a million dollars in property tax,” she said. “Not a bad investment.”
The Ames Center, the city-owned performing arts center Kautz championed, has finished its last two years with operating budgets in the black, she said. That took years to achieve after the $20 million center opened in 2009, opposed by a number of residents.
“Remember, it opened in the recession,” Kautz said. “Oh, my God, do I know that. And here they are.”
Other accomplishments during her tenure include creation of the infrastructure trust fund, securing an AAA bond rating and completion of the Highway 13-County Road 5 interchange, Kautz said.
Gustafson
Gustafson, 67, was elected to the council in 2004 and 2008 and again in 2016. His time away included dealing with a personal bankruptcy stemming from his former freight logistics business.
In 2016 he said he ran on restarting economic development in Burnsville, including the boom in new apartment construction. Prior councils lacked working majorities needed to approve zoning measures allowing new apartments, but that changed when Gustafson and Schulz were elected in 2016.
“We were falling behind all of our neighbors,” Gustafson said. “All of our neighbors had all of these state-of-the-art apartments, and we had none at that time.”
Now a number of projects have been built or are in the works.
“The city’s changed a lot,” said Gustafson, a Realtor. “Our economic and cultural demographic has changed. We have quite a few more people here that want to rent, including a lot of boomers that are selling their houses and they’re not buying another house — they want to rent a place. A lot of them used to leave Burnsville because they didn’t want to rent what we had.”
The new rentals have prodded owners of some older complexes to improve their properties, Gustafson said.
Burnsville’s new 2040 comprehensive plan lays out a denser development blueprint with more mixed uses, Gustafson said. Density is a tax-base booster that helps hold down taxes on existing properties, he said.
In his current term the city has become more “customer-friendly,” softening its interactions with residents on property code violations and removing costly regulations for trash enclosures at commercial buildings, he said.
“I like what I’m doing,” Gustafson said. “I like the city, and there’s a lot of work left to do here. There’s going to be a lot of work rebuilding after this (COVID-19 pandemic) is done.”
He was on the council that cut the city budget and staff because of the Great Recession.
“A lot of institutional knowledge can come in handy as these decisions are being made,” Gustafson said. “I’ve got that. Elizabeth has that. We’ve been down this road.”
Schulz
Schulz has been at the forefront of the council’s 3-2 majority directing city staff to reopen playgrounds it had begun closing because of COVID-19. That controversial direction was given during an April 14 work session and reaffirmed during an April 21 work session.
“The momentum is to start opening things up, not closing things down,” Schulz said in an interview between the two sessions. “That’s where the momentum needs to be.”
She said she welcomes views from closure advocates but said playground use shows that “quite a few people” are “equally concerned that this is a city service they still need and they’re utilizing.”
Schulz said she continually looks for “pain points between city residents and our city code” and ways to eliminate them.
“I have been doing that in my first term,” she said. “It’s definitely something I would continue in my second term if voters look at me and say, Yep, we want to do that again.”
She raised the issue of pet licensing, “which no one was doing,” and which the council eliminated.
Building height limits have been lifted except in single-family residential areas, she said.
She pushed for elimination of costly requirements for commercial trash enclosures and for allowing residents to keep trash and recycling bins on the sides of their houses, not fully screened from view.
City inspectors spent an inordinate amount of time addressing residential trash violations and in some cases issuing exemptions because bins couldn’t be screened on the property, Schulz said.
“Also, trash cans are the No. 1 complaint we received in the community, and it was often used by neighbors who don’t like another neighbor as a way to retaliate against them,” she said.
Schulz, 50, a candidate recruiter for the national Libertarian Party, has broken with council colleagues to vote against every annual city budget and levy. She says she doesn’t support property tax increases.
Schulz acknowledged that could be construed as not supporting the full range of city services Burnsville residents evidently enjoy.
“I think it’s absolutely fair to critique either position on this,” she said. “Part of the strength of our council is that we do have different views on things. You get the best result by having opposing views and discussing those though.”
It’s not “the city’s money,” it’s “every resident’s money,” she said. “And we have to be really careful and trustworthy with that. Situations like this (COVID-19), black swan events like this, are exactly why you have to be so careful. You never know what’s going to come up. So pushing for fiscal responsibility, yeah, I’ll continue to do that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.