City and businesses eligible for relief funds
A grant program for Burnsville small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic may be forthcoming, but many questions remain — including the size of the program.
City Council members began their discussion Tuesday of ways to spend Burnsville’s $4.7 million allocation from the $2 trillion CARES Act Congress approved in March. Gov. Tim Walz announced on June 25 his plan to distribute the state’s $841 million local government share based on population counts.
Cities and counties may use the funds to cover pandemic-related expenses but not revenues lost from shutting down activities and facilities.
Council members say they want to want to cover city costs first and establish a business relief fund. But the eligible city costs remain unclear, and council members didn’t set a target for the size of the relief fund.
“We’re not done with this conversation,” City Manager Melanie Lee said. “There’s still a lot more work that we’re doing.”
Thus far, officials expect unbudgeted pandemic-related expenses this year of $500,000 for personal protective equipment, Lee said. It’s still unclear how much the city can claim in payroll costs and “resiliency” costs, such as the equipment needed to keep some city employees at home, she said.
“We continue to seek guidance on what exactly those criteria are,” Lee said.
Police and fire expenses may be eligible for CARES funding, she said, based on early discussions with the League of Minnesota Cities and others.
The cost of police and fire from May through the end of the year will be about $10 million, Lee said.
That would crowd out business relief unless the council sets aside a specific amount, said Council Member Dan Kealey, who threw out a sum of $500,000.
“But we’re all just guessing,” he said.
“The challenge that we have is we really don’t know what the demand is,” Lee said.
She suggested using the Dakota County Community Development Agency or another outside entity to manage a city grant program. The county is developing its own small-business relief fund for its $10 million share of CARES funding.
Under the county plan, which awaits Board of Commissioners approval, the CDA would hire a consultant to run its program and be willing to administer city programs as long as their grant criteria match the county’s, Lee said.
But council members took issue with a county proposal to exclude home-based businesses from eligibility.
“I’ve heard from a lot of our home-based businesses,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said.
The city could ask the consultant to manage Burnsville’s program separately, Lee said. The cost of paying for management of the program is recoverable under the CARES Act, she said.
Under the county proposal, businesses would have to have 20 or fewer employees and/or $1 million or less in annual revenue. The maximum grant would be $10,000. Corporate-owned, multistate chains would be ineligible. Franchisees would be eligible.
Businesses would be required to demonstrate they’ve been hurt by pandemic-related state executive orders. They could use the grants for operating expenses and tax payments but not payroll.
Programs being developed by cities typically allow grants of $7,500 to $10,000, Lee said.
Council Member Cara Schulz suggested a grant category not in the county proposal — money to help businesses adjust to operating in a pandemic. She suggested grants of up to $20,000 and funding business counseling services.
“I think it’s that important for our business community’s survival that we get them the appropriate help, the best help that we can,” Schulz said. “They’re starting to talk about two to four years. This is not six months and they weather it and call it good.”
Council Member Dan Kealey endorsed the idea.
“I think education and resources to help these businesses is as important as, ‘Here’s a check,’ ” he said.
Schulz took issue with some of the county’s eligibility proposals, such as excluding businesses that make income from adult-oriented uses. The county proposal would also exclude businesses that make income from passive investments, business-to-business transactions, real estate transactions, property rental or property management, billboards, multilevel marketing and registered lobbying.
“I want to keep it more open rather than more restrictive,” Schulz said. “Because people have some very inventive ways of fitting into the economy.”
M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville has inquired about receiving some of the city’s CARES allocation. Hospitals are eligible for pandemic-related funding under the law.
Instead of turning to the city where it’s located, the hospital should ask “every single city south of the river” for a share of their CARES money, Kealey said.
“The hospital serves an entire region,” he said. “The entire region should be contributing, if they want to.”
Mask mandate?
The city has received “a handful of emails from members of the community” both urging and opposing a local mask mandate, Lee said.
It’s probably a moot point, Kealey said. Gov. Tim Walz was widely expected to make a mask announcement the next day, Wednesday, he said.
“I think at this time I would just like to pause and wait and see what the governor and Legislature are going to do,” Kautz said.
Schulz said it should be a local decision.
“Having one size fits all coming down from on high means that no size fits anyone,” she said. “And as far as locally, I don’t know about anyone else, but I trust our businesses and I trust our residents and they do not need me or anyone else to be their parents.”
“I had this big philosophical speech about masks,” Council Member Vince Workman joked, “but I thought I’d just wait.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.