Most members meet by phone
The Burnsville City Council voted Tuesday to extend the local emergency declared by Mayor Elizabeth Kautz on Saturday, March 14.
The council action was needed to extend the mayor’s declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic beyond three days.
Kautz was the only elected official in the chambers at Tuesday’s council meeting. The other four council members listened and voted by phone from their homes.
Declaring a local emergency activates the city’s disaster plans.
Those plans assign responsibility to departments and staff members for responding to a variety of emergencies and natural disasters.
They set forth lines of authority and coordinate activities.
The plans describe how people and property will be protected and identify the personnel, equipment, facilities and supplies for doing so.
An emergency declaration may also qualify the city for extra outside funding and resources.
Plan for Ames property approved
The council approved plans for Transit Team Inc. to move to the longtime Ames Construction property west of County Road 5 and north of Southcross Drive.
Transit Team plans to store up to 268 small, paratransit buses on the 30-acre property and provide Metro Mobility services in the south metro. The company won the contract from the Metropolitan Council.
Ames, the homegrown Burnsville firm that became a national giant in civil construction, is moving vehicles, equipment and materials to another site but is keeping its headquarters in Burnsville. The company will move to its Ames Business Center building at County Road and Judicial Road.
Remote control
The council dais was sparse Tuesday, occupied only by Kautz, City Manager Melanie Lee, City Clerk Macheal Collins and IT Director Tom Venables, who handled the phone system allowing citizens to call in with comments.
The agenda for the 23-minute meeting was brief.
“Stay safe, stay healthy and enjoy your isolation,” Kautz said, signing off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.