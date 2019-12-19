Each unit will still be inspected every three years
Capping weeks of debate over housing code inspections, Burnsville City Council members voted Tuesday to end regularly scheduled sweeps of single-family neighborhoods but keep inspecting all rental units every three years.
The council voted 3-2 to end street-level inspections of each single-family neighborhood every three years and return to mostly complaint-driven responses to code violations.
The council unanimously defeated a proposal to inspect each rental unit every six years instead of every three. But the council will study a possible tiered inspection system focusing more on problem properties.
Council Member Cara Schulz suggested in August the council consider dropping the neighborhood sweeps for violations such as outdoor storage, long weeds and grass, and insufficient trash can screening. During a Nov. 26 work session, Council Member Dan Kealey added the proposal to relax apartment inspections.
The city launched the proactive inspection programs in 2013, after revoking the rental license for Country Village Apartments off Highway 13 near Savage and displacing more than 100 residents. Numerous problems discovered in 2011 at Country Village included mold, pests, faulty plumbing, leaks, sagging floors, soaked carpets, damaged sheetrock and nonworking fire doors and smoke detectors.
After repairs, the complex was fully relicensed in December 2012.
Some single-family neighborhoods have had their own challenges over the years, said Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, who voted with Council Member Dan Gustafson to keep the three-year neighborhood program.
“I remember there was a time when there were exits from different neighborhoods because of the quality of the properties around there, because they were starting to show age and deterioration and people weren’t taking care of their homes, or there was debris and junk piled up around the houses, and you can see it from the road,” Kautz said.
Since 2016, total housing code violations have dropped from nearly 6,000 to fewer than 4,000, according to the city.
“I am concerned about sliding backwards and going in the wrong direction,” Kautz said.
Mike and Nancy Huddleston, 11625 Ravoux Ave., asked the council to keep the neighborhood inspections.
“I want my tax dollars to go for a proactive housing inspection program, exactly like we have right now,” Nancy said.
Mike questioned whether “Minnesota nice” neighbors will be vigilant about policing their neighborhoods, though they’re able to lodge property complaints anonymously through the city website.
“It’s called a broken-window syndrome,” he said. “When you have a broken window and nobody does anything about it, then it becomes the norm.”
Said Gustafson, “I’m not comfortable just telling our citizens to tell on each other all the time.”
Schulz, Kealey and Council Member Vince Workman cast the winning votes to end the program.
The city operated on a complaint basis before 2013 and only went to proactive inspections as a reaction to Country Village, whose decrepit condition hasn’t been duplicated in single-family neighborhoods, Kealey said.
“It wasn’t because there was long grass and there were garbage cans showing. We made that decision to go proactive on a completely separate and far more serious issue, and it was Country Village Apartments,” Kealey said, adding that the city website is an effective tool for collecting neighborhood complaints.
The 3-2 vote included an annual review of complaints and violations without proactive inspections.
Rentals
Kealey’s proposal to extend rental unit inspections to every six years met resistance, including from Licensing and Code Enforcement Coordinator Chris Forslund and Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann.
Kealey himself made the motion to defeat it and study a possible tiered inspection system instead.
Schulz and Workman, who had backed Kealey’s proposal at the Nov. 26 work session, joined the vote against it.
Country Village was only a “symptom” of the problems city inspectors uncovered once they started unit inspections and annual inspections of apartment common areas, Forslund said.
Many complexes — built in the ’70s and ’80s, before fire sprinklers were required — are showing their age, he said.
Inspectors have found parking decks and garages falling apart, water and mold, “thousands” of missing or nonworking smoke alarms, faulty and unpermitted construction, damaged doors and windows and damaged or disabled fire-control systems, Forslund said.
There are always one or two complexes “on our radar” that aren’t far from Country Village in condition “but don’t make the paper like Country Village,” Jungmann said. As soon as one problem property is addressed, it seems another pops up, he said.
And it’s a “constant process” of “pulling teeth” to get owners to spend money on bringing their buildings to code, the chief said.
“It gets to the point where there’s almost a license action before you get the ownership to take it seriously,” Jungmann said.
It’s a “rare day” when any multifamily building in Burnsville has no code violations, Forslund said. The city licenses 8,591 rental units, most in apartment complexes.
“Housing, rentals in particular, are like a living being,” he said. “Once the last nail’s pounded, they’re going to slowly decline.”
Inspections, coupled with a FEMA fire-prevention grant that provided DVDs in four languages to all multifamily residents and items such as stove top fire stops, have proven effective, according to Jungmann.
Civilian injuries from apartment fires in Burnsville averaged more than three a year from 2004 to 2011, according to the Fire Department. Firefighter injuries averaged more than one.
From 2012 to 2016, civilian injuries averaged one a year, and firefighter injuries fewer than 0.5.
From 2004 to 2011, property damage from apartment fires averaged nearly $1.4 million a year. From 2012 to 2016, it averaged less than $500,000. Monetary losses inside units also shrank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.