They’re open; Burnsville mulls coronavirus response
Burnsville City Council members didn’t budge Tuesday from their positions on keeping city playgrounds open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Playgrounds remain open.
During a work session a week earlier, a 3-2 council majority of Cara Schulz, Dan Kealey and Vince Workman directed City Manager Melanie Lee to stop the posting of signs prohibiting playground use.
That direction wasn’t withdrawn during Tuesday’s work session as Lee and Deputy City Manager Gregg Lindberg sought clarity on the council’s expectations of city staff during the crisis and eventual recovery.
The council halted the signs the day workers started posting them. Lee said city staff’s decision to close playgrounds was based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the National Recreation and Park Association.
A number of residents had called for the closures. Retired nurse Linda Kraemer, a leader of the campaign, phoned in twice Tuesday, including near the end of the videoconference work session when it was clear the council wasn’t swinging her way.
“I think we’re making a big mistake by not closing the play structures, and I can’t understand why Burnsville is such an outlier compared to everyone else, including Dakota County, our surrounding communities, as well as the CDC recommendation,” said Kraemer, a former registered nurse at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center.
Eagan, Lakeville, Rosemount, Savage, School District 191, Dakota County, St. Paul, and Minneapolis Public Schools have closed their play structures, she said during the citizen comment portion of the regular council meeting that preceded Tuesday’s work session.
Dr. James Johnson, an infectious disease physician at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center who is working on its COVID-19 response, also urged the council to close playgrounds.
“I support the notion of closing them throughout the state and throughout the country because I think they present an opportunity for children to congregate and have close contact with one another in a fairly uncontrolled situation,” Johnson said during the comment period.
It’s “physically unrealistic” for parents or supervisors to sanitize playground equipment children will touch and get their secretions on, Johnson said, saying he was speaking at Kraemer’s request.
Contact with contaminated objects “is a great way to transmit” the coronavirus, “which we’re learning is much more spreadable even than we previously realized,” Johnson said.
COVID-19 in children is relatively rare, but they can spread the virus prodigiously, he said.
Council expectations
Council members were asked their priorities during the pandemic.
“Pre-COVID, COVID, post-COVID, it is always about the safety of our community and its well-being,” said Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, who supports closing the playgrounds along with Council Member Dan Gustafson.
“The health and safety of our city is probably paramount in my mind,” said Gustafson, who exchanged apologies with Kealey over a heated exchange a week earlier about whether ordering the playgrounds reopened undercut the city manager’s authority.
“I think we’ve always agreed that we’ve got a top-notch staff and we’ve trusted our staff,” Workman said.
But the city must be flexible during the pandemic, reacting to new circumstances and not limiting itself to simple “binary” choices of open or closed, he said.
“Quality of life has been kind of my main priority and concern throughout this process since it started,” Workman said. “None of us has been here before or done this as a population. It has been a struggle because there’s not a firm template to work from.”
The city has allowed tennis and pickleball to continue by limiting the number of courts in use to ensure social distancing.
“I feel like there’s an opportunity to expand upon that in other areas that we work on in the future,” Workman said.
Schulz said the city must balance “lives and safety issues,” “livelihoods” and “liberties.”
“I also think we’re going to have to take a longer-term view on our decisions,” she said. “We’ve been in a crisis mode. But now we’re getting to a different step.”
Without a vaccine the pandemic is going to “simmer” for a long time, and residents are under enormous pressures, she said.
“We have to keep safety in mind. We absolutely have to,” Schulz said. “But we also have to realize during this next period of time when we’re balancing safety with those other issues, we cannot stamp out this virus.”
City parks are a reprieve from the “dark, locked doors” caused by the pandemic, Kealey said.
“I want to make sure that we continue to preserve the one thing that our residents have that they can turn to give them some sense of balance and a dose of something than can keep their mental health in good shape,” he said.
Police enforcement
Kealey called for Burnsville police to take a “Minnesota Nice” approach to businesses that are open in violation of coronavirus executive orders from Gov. Tim Walz. Schulz raised the issue April 14, asking that police “step back and step out of” enforcing the orders. City Attorney Joel Jamnik said then that state statute doesn’t allow the city to refuse to enforce the orders.
Police Chief Tanya Schwartz said then that her officers respond to complaints about open businesses and seek to educate and work with them. All of those police have dealt with agreed to close, Schwartz said.
The orders are more complicated and open to interpretation than meets the eye, Kealey said.
“It is more technical than I thought it was,” he said. “I’d rather that we sort of leave it alone, or at least educate and ask for voluntary compliance based on the way we interpreted it and let it be.”
Frustration among business owners is growing, Kealey said: “It’s going to boil over, and it’s going to challenge us.”
The council is scheduled to revisit playgrounds and police enforcement at its May 12 work session.
