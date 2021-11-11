District 191 wants to store, distribute food at Sioux Trail
The Burnsville City Council debated on Tuesday ways to let schools and churches operate community food pantries while giving neighborhoods a say in whether to allow them there.
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 has asked the city about using Sioux Trail Elementary in the North River Hills neighborhood — one of three schools the district closed in 2020 — for food storage and distribution.
That isn’t allowed under current one-family residential zoning, Assistant Community Development Director Regina Dean told the council at a work session. But city staff is studying ways to allow it, she said.
The zoning code for one-family districts could be changed to allow temporary food warehousing and distribution at nonresidential sites such as schools and religious institutions, staff said. Staff asked council members if they want to make the change as part of a sweeping code review underway by the Planning Commission and a citizen task force.
Council Member Vince Workman balked, saying food operations shouldn’t be allowed automatically without a council review that gives neighbors a chance to weigh in.
He called instead for interim use permits requiring council approval.
The Sioux Trail plan “is a wonderful idea,” Workman said. “But I think that the neighbors are entitled to at least learn about this and have the opportunity to participate in the process.”
Food operations could cause traffic and parking problems in some neighborhoods, he said, noting that he sees lines of cars at the Lutheran Church of the Ascension food pantry on Cliff Road East.
Interim use permits aren’t the answer, Council Member Cara Schulz said. They take at least 60 days to process and the application cost is $750, Dean said. The city also retains a $5,000 escrow to cover staff time and attorney’s fees if needed, she said. The council can waive the charges, Dean said.
“The time element, OK, I can get past that,” Schulz said. “The monetary, no — I can’t get past that.”
She called for approval by “whatever method makes this happen as quickly as possible and with as low a cost as possible.”
Local food pantries can’t meet current demand, she said. Some recipients line up early and some leave empty-handed. “And these are our neighbors,” Schulz said.
Under an interim use permit, schools and religious institutions would pay the same fees as other applicants, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said.
“I’m saying you can fast-track this if you have the time to get that done,” she said. “But I agree with Vince that the neighborhood needs the opportunity to have a voice through this whole process.”
Staff will research solutions that include neighborhood involvement, City Manager Melanie Lee said.
Residential zoning changes proposed
Council members endorsed several proposed changes in zoning rules that have emerged from Planning Commission review of one-family, medium-density and high-density zoning ordinances.
Changes include exceptions for front, side and rear setbacks in the R1 and R1A one-family districts to allow for home expansions, elimination of the basement or cellar requirement for homes and allowing flat roofs on homes.
The changes await final approval. Under the city code review, the commission is reviewing land-use sections and the council-appointed citizen task force is reviewing other sections.
