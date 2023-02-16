But criticizes condition of building in Heart of the City
Burnsville City Council members lent their support Tuesday to refinancing the Grande Market Place Apartments, a mostly low-income building that was one of the original new buildings in the Heart of the City redevelopment area.
But the support came with scolding over the condition of the building, whose owner is seeking to leverage public financing for $35 million in improvements.
The apartments, built in 2001 and still owned and managed by Sherman Associates, are part of a mixed-use brick building on Nicollet Avenue south of Nicollet Commons Park. The apartments would be converted to entirely income-restricted units to qualify for financing. The building now has 52 units restricted to renters at or below 60% of area median income and 61 market-rate units.
“However, a large number of those units are already occupied by Section 8 voucher holders,” Trevor Martinez, a Sherman Associates developer, told the council at a work session Tuesday. “They’re not being occupied by household incomes that are particularly high.”
Sherman asked the council to send a letter to the Dakota County Community Development Agency supporting its application for financing. The company is seeking tax-exempt bonds, low-income housing tax credits and gap financing through the CDA and the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency.
The city is contributing no financing to the project, and a letter to the CDA — which council members agreed to send — isn’t a “final determinant” of project funding, according to the city.
“When I drive by that building you would never know” it’s “affordable” housing, a term some find “scary,” Council Member Vince Workman told Sherman representatives. “It looks like any other building because you take care of it, and it sounds like you’re trying to continue doing that.”
Others weren’t so charitable.
“The building hasn’t been well cared for,” said Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, who lives across Nicollet in the Park Crest on Nicollet condominiums. “About seven years ago it was so bad that I got complaints.”
Kautz said she called then-CEO George Sherman, who came out for a look.
“So a lot of that got taken care of,” the mayor said.
But currently, the building’s garage “looks awful,” Kautz said.
The building is in “dire need of an update” and “we all share some concerns about why it got this bad before you decided to invest several million dollars into it,” Council Member Dan Kealey said.
Council Member Cara Schulz acknowledged the need for the housing Grande Market Place provides.
“My hesitancy comes from, I tend to look at past performance for an indicator of what you’ll do in the future,” she said. “And I’m — there’s no polite way to say this — not impressed with the past performance. And that makes me nervous about the future.”
Kautz also expressed sympathy for renters of market-rate units who might be displaced from the renovated building because their incomes will be too high. They include renters who have lived there since the building opened and value views of the adjacent park and downtown Minneapolis, Kautz said. Some are handicapped, she said.
“I pray that you’re kind,” she told the Sherman team.
The company has asserted that most current residents will qualify to stay and says it works closely with residents displaced from its apartment buildings.
“For me, it came down to, I do believe we need more workforce-type housing in our city,” Council Member Dan Gustafson said in support of the letter. “Our chamber of commerce will certainly tell you that we need more of that. ... Actually, it’s in a great location, because it’s on a bus line.”
Planned improvements include a new HVAC unit in every apartment, a new roof, new exterior finishes, new carpet, new paint, new countertops, new faucets and sinks, new kitchen and bathroom lighting, new fluorescent lighting in stairwells, new garage lighting, new mailboxes, siding and brick repairs and replacement, some concrete replacement and new landscaping in the courtyard, and some railing and retaining wall replacement, according to Sherman.
