Approves 2020 city budget
The City Council on Tuesday approved Burnsville’s 2020 budget and a 6 percent increase in the city tax levy.
The council also approved a quadrupling of utility franchise fees, from $1 a month each for gas and electric to $4. The fees will fund city facility projects, including the planned replacement of Fire Station 1.
Council Member Cara Schulz, who opposes property tax increases, cast the lone votes against the budget and fee measures.
With Burnsville’s growing tax base, city taxes on a median value home ($254,800) that gained 5 percent in value will rise by $39, a 3.7 percent increase, according to the city.
Taxes on a median value home with no value gain will shrink by $21.
The city’s tax capacity is up 6.8 percent for taxes payable next year, with gains in residential and commercial property, according to the city.
Franchise fees are paid by all rate payers, including those exempt from property taxes.
The levy will rise next year by $2.15 million to $37.79 million.
The total 2020 budget, including a $42.57 million general fund, is $110.48 million.
