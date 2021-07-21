Fill project, animals raise concerns
Trevor Geckler says he’s filling a steep ravine on the property where he lives to make the land more usable.
For neighbors and city officials, that project and other activities on the 5-acre lot in semirural southwest Burnsville have amounted to a series of headaches.
Property owner Amy Huynh pleaded guilty in Dakota County District Court last November to violating city ordinance by not obtaining needed permits for the project at 3108 Valley View Road. The court ordered her to apply for a conditional use permit and a grading permit and meet other conditions.
An apologetic Geckler was before the City Council Tuesday, seeking approval for the CUP but objecting to the first of 13 proposed conditions: that he stop bringing outside fill onto the property.
“I fully admit I stumbled through this process,” Geckler said. “It has dragged on and on, and I want to get this resolved.”
But he said he spoke with an engineer who said it could cost up to “half a million dollars” to excavate fill on site rather than accept the free truckloads he’s taken from a company working at a construction site in Edina.
“We just don’t have that kind of money to put towards this,” Geckler said. “I think that would be very disruptive to our neighborhood. Our neighbors are already unhappy with us.”
The council voted unanimously to approve the CUP with the provision barring additional fill.
But complaints about the property aren’t limited to the many truckloads of fill that have been brought onto the property — fill that some neighbors suspect may contain cement and other items, even televisions and electronic appliances.
“The property owners continue to operate a farm with a history of over 200 chickens, 75 ducks, 25 goats, three pigs, and numerous peacocks on their property,” said a July 12 letter from attorney Joseph Blaker, who represents a group of neighbors.
Animal noise pollution and stench have “permeated the surrounding community” for four years, said the letter, which urged the council to deny the CUP. Allowing the ravine project to continue “will only allow the property owners to expand the farm environment they have created, further driving down property values and violating surrounding residential homeowners’ covenant of quiet enjoyment of their residences,” the letter said.
Neighbors Julie Seymore, Sandy Ducaj and Steve Tousley spoke against the project at the July 12 Planning Commission meeting. The commission voted 4-1 to recommend approval.
“You do know that the issues on your property go back lots of years,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz told Geckler Tuesday. The city initiated the code enforcement action that led to the court case in late 2019 in response to complaints about the number of trucks hauling fill to the property.
The project, in its unfinished state, could lead to slope deterioration that could alter drainage patterns, affecting neighboring properties, roads and wetlands, including a “management class” wetland on the Huynh property, according to city reports.
Geckler maintains the fill is clean and the ground is stable.
“It hasn’t moved in two years,” he said. “There’s already vegetation growing on it.”
Neighbors and city officials are also concerned about what might be in the fill under the current top layer of soil.
“Most everybody in that area is on a well,” Council Member Dan Gustafson said. “And if those get contaminated, we’ve got a drinking water problem out there that we’re going to have to deal with and those residents are going to have to deal with.”
The CUP application is before the city “under the supervision of the court in resolving that enforcement action,” said City Attorney Joel Jamnik, who urged the council to keep all the proposed conditions.
“We believe these are achievable,” Jamnik said. “They’re not fashioned in a way to be prohibitive, because we want to protect the resources out there. We want to protect the neighborhood out there. That’s why the enforcement action was brought in the first place.”
He took issue with cost estimates Geckler cited.
“I think that quote was embellished by the person making it,” Jamnik said.
One CUP condition requires that the soils be tested by an engineer to ensure the fill is clean and meets the compaction requirements of city ordinance. Geckler said he agrees to the soil tests.
If the soils are acceptable, the permit could be amended later to possibly resume bringing fill from off site, officials suggested.
Council Member Cara Schulz told Geckler she understands his concern about the “significant” cost of excavating fill on site.
“But we’re not saying no additional fill forever,” Schulz said. “What we’re saying is we want you to pause, just to make sure, and then after you do that, come back to us so that you can finish your project.”
Kautz appealed to Geckler to manage the property — which she said once held a horse farm — so it doesn’t bother his neighbors. According to Geckler, the house on the property was built in 1933.
“You do have an animal farm out there,” Kautz said. “That’s disruptive to them. They have complained. They can’t enjoy sitting outside because of the smell of the manure, etc., etc. We’re dealing with land use, but I’m just saying to you, we all need to live together in harmony. Be aware of your neighbors so that we can all live well together.”
