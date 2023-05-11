Burnsville seeks leg up on comparable cities
Better pay is needed to keep Burnsville’s busy police and fire departments healthy, officials say.
That begins with 6% to 7% compensation increases for full-time city employees over the next two years to make Burnsville more competitive with comparable cities.
City Council members readily endorsed the approach at a work session Tuesday.
“I do believe this is the single most important investment you could make,” City Manager Gregg Lindberg told council members.
The estimated increase is $1.1 million — $750,000 in wages and $350,000 in benefits, said Chief Financial Officer Jenny Rhode. Officials plan to tap general fund reserves, not raise the tax levy.
The increase would raise average pay to the 75th percentile among the 14 cities Burnsville uses for comparison under Minnesota’s pay equity law. Burnsville would place third or fourth for most positions, said Human Resources Director Karissa Bartholomew.
The city’s current approach of keeping staff pay primarily at mid-market levels has led to problems with employee recruitment, retention and contract negotiations, officials say.
Public safety is particularly hurt, they say.
“We have a recruitment crisis,” said Police Chief Tanya Schwartz. “What we don’t need is a retention crisis. We don’t need our officers leaving and going somewhere else where they are going to be more readily compensated.”
Cops experience “stress, burnout, heavy workloads, and we have to compensate for that or we are going to lose people,” she said.
“We have to get out of mid-market,” Schwartz said. “We’re asking them to do a lot. We’ve always asked them to do a lot.”
The Fire Department’s workload rose 14% last year and is on track to rise 12% this year, said Chief B.J. Jungmann.
“We’re really asking a lot out of our folks to do 9,000 calls out of two fire stations,” he said.
Competition for firefighter-paramedics is growing as more departments adopt full-time career models. Once one of only six full-time departments in Minnesota, Burnsville is now competing with the likes of Bloomington, Savage and Prior Lake, which are on hiring sprees, Jungmann said.
The added spending won’t affect a proposed 7.63% increase in the 2024 city levy, Lindberg said. Officials say they can fund the $1.1 million increase with general fund reserves and still retain annual balances of at least 40% of general fund spending, as city policy requires.
The city has made commitments, through five labor agreements settled in the past year, to study higher market compensation levels for about 60% of employees, Lindberg said.
Raising compensation isn’t the city’s first attempt to stay afloat in a competitive job market.
Beginning this year, the city has begun providing employees up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave. It’s one of a dozen new benefits that also include up to four weeks of bereavement leave and up to four weeks of caregiver leave.
The council approved the expanded benefits package last September. The total package of about $200,000 includes $150,000 for adding employer-paid dental coverage for single employees.
