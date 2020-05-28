Computer hardware entrepreneur dies at 82

Ronald Charles Breckner, an industry leader in developing secondary markets for used computer hardware, died May 19. He was 82.
Breckner founded Data Sales Co. in 1973 in the basement of his home on Penn Avenue in Burnsville. Today the company commands nearly $200 million in annual billings and occupies a nearly 200,000-square-foot corporate headquarters at Burnsville Parkway and County Road 42.
The company, which has employed all four of Breckner’s children and other relatives, held a tribute Tuesday morning that included a parade of Data Sales semi trucks and the vehicles of employees, former employees and guests.
Breckner, of Prior Lake, died peacefully in Scottsdale, Ariz., where the company has an office. He had suffered a fall and other health problems, said his son, Bob, the company’s vice president of lease services.
“He was a true entrepreneur and risk-taker,” said Bob, of Burnsville. “When he was 33 years old he had a wife and four young children. He came home one day and told my mom, ‘I’ve got a great idea: I’m going to quit my career job at IBM, I’m going to put a second mortgage on the house, and I’m going to go downstairs with a pencil, pad of paper and a phone and start my own business.’ ”
Born in Hastings, Breckner was captain of the debate team and president of the Hastings High School Class of 1955. He joined the Minnesota National Guard at 17 and graduated from the University of Minnesota business school in 1959.
He was hired as a salesman by IBM in 1962. After graduating near the top of his class from Army officer candidate school and gaining security clearances, he was an IBM team member at Strategic Air Command headquarters and at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska.
Breckner became IBM’s youngest branch manager, in St. Louis, and after several transfers around the country decided with wife Judy to return to Minnesota.
IBM at the time offered no trade-in credit for its computer hardware, no way for big companies to hand down used computer systems to smaller companies, Bob said.
His father and a few other dealers around the country developed the secondary market for IBM equipment. Data Sales grew into a diversified computer reseller that sold and leased equipment, refurbished used equipment, sold spare parts, transported equipment and provided nonlease financing to help companies acquire equipment.
Breckner was a founding member and president of the Computer Dealer and Lessor Association and served on its board for 20 years. He was inducted into the American Society of Computer Dealers International Hall of Fame in 2007.
He kept his growing business in Burnsville, moving from his basement to office spaces on Burnsville Parkway and Riverwood Drive before opening the massive corporate headquarters and warehouse in 1992.
“Some joked they thought it was a Cub Foods store going in,” Bob said.
In addition to Scottsdale, Data Sales also has offices in Toronto and Amsterdam. The company employs about 100 worldwide and 75 in Burnsville, Bob said.
His father was as comfortable trading used items for a dollar as he was meeting with CEOs from around the country, Bob said.
“He had a natural charisma,” he said. “He had a natural leadership ability. He could connect with people in amazing ways, and he could connect across the entire spectrum of who they were. He just had that ability.”
Data Sales, which for a long time dealt primarily in IBM equipment, maintains its original “legacy” business lines but has moved into a new phase under his brother, Paul, the company CEO, Bob said.
“We’re really a financial partner providing a lease as a financial tool to the young, fast-growing, high-potential tech companies,” Bob said.
The company has many customers that are managed service and cloud providers with enormous appetites for IT hardware, Bob said.
“We’re fortunate because today, even in a COVID environment, IT infrastructure is more important than ever,” Bob said. “There’s never been a greater need for connectivity than in the COVID world.”
Bob and Paul have been joined in the business by their siblings, Bill, who manages the Arizona facility, and Jane, who has worked in operations, systems and human resources, Bob said.
His mother was also key to his father’s success, he said.
“I saw him the last day he was in the office in Scottsdale, on March 13,” Bob said. “A little over 60 days ago he was still coming into the office.”
Breckner is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Jane Pederson, Paul (Sue) Breckner, Bill (Jill) Breckner and Bob (Betsy) Breckner; and grandchildren, MaryJane Pederson, Grant Pederson, Karl Pederson, Jack (Jamie Walter) Breckner, Nick (Katie) Breckner, Ross (Emily Gilman) Breckner, Lily Breckner, Kevin Breckner, Marie Breckner, Natalie Breckner and Amy Breckner.
A private family service was held May 23 in Scottsdale. A celebration of life will follow in Minnesota at a future date.
