Company’s longevity measured in years, generations, technology

Burnsville firm begins 50th year
Data Sales Co.’s longevity can be measured in years, generations and technology.
Launched in 1973 by an IBM salesman in the basement of his Burnsville home, the company sold used and refurbished computer equipment made by his former employer.
The late Ron Breckner’s IT equipment, leasing and finance company has mostly moved on from mainframes while accumulating three generations of Breckners in the family-oriented firm.
On May 1 Data Sales will begin its 50th year in business and in Burnsville. The company employs about 80 at its 180,000-square-foot building on the northwest corner of Burnsville Parkway and County Road 42. It employs about 20 at a second location in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Ron Breckner died in 2020, but his wife, Judy, remains on the board of directors as secretary. Four Breckner children run the operation: Paul is the CEO, Bob is the chief operating officer, Bill is vice president in charge of the Scottsdale location and Jane Pederson is vice president.
Now a third generation is aboard, including Natalie and Marie Breckner, Bob’s daughters, and Bob and Jack Breckner, Paul’s sons.
“Natalie, we kind of pulled her in,” said Bob, a 1982 graduate of Burnsville High School who still lives in Burnsville.
“Just maybe sooner than it otherwise would have been,” said Natalie, 25, a 2015 graduate of Apple Valley High School with a degree in finance and risk management insurance from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management. She’s the company’s device-as-a-service lead involved in equipment leasing.
Marie, a leasing administrator, worked in Boulder, Colorado, for several years after graduating from college there. A former Data Sales intern, like her sister, she returned in 2020.
“There was an opportunity here that my dad came to me and informed me of,” said the 2013 AVHS graduate. “I think I always knew I really wanted to be involved in the business, and made the move back to Minnesota.”
Founder Ron Breckner and his wife — high school sweethearts who graduated from Hastings in 1955 — were living on Penn Avenue in Burnsville when he launched Data Sales.
“It was in a Burnsville house, then he moved to two facilities over by the Burnsville High School, and then he built this building in 1991 and moved in in 1992,” said Bob, who credits his father as a leader in establishing a market for used and recertified IBM products.
Bob, a former airline pilot, joined the business 30 years ago.
Today its main services are specialty finance and information technology asset disposition. Through its equipment leases Data Sales helps young, fast-growing companies capitalize and build out their IT infrastructure. It has a presence in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands.
The company’s ITAD services involve the recycling and resale of equipment.
“We deal with a lot of the higher-end corporations on the ITAD side that are cascading equipment down and out because they want to stay leading edge,” Bob said. “Even though it may not be of value to them for what they want, it has value back into middle markets or for individuals.”
The Scottsdale operation is managed by Bill Breckner from his wheelchair. The 1980 BHS graduate was paralyzed from the chest down in a 1982 diving accident.
“He’s just an amazing inspiration,” Bob said. “He’s able to get up and go to work and puts in a full day every day. It’s really remarkable.”
Data Sales will hold a 50th-year kickoff event May 5. Throughout the year the company will provide 500 hours of paid time off for employees to use in community service.
