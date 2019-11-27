Council wants to drop it, but many commenters oppose
The Burnsville City Council’s plan to drop the screening requirement for trash containers in single-family neighborhoods is meeting mixed reviews.
City ordinance requires that trash and recyclables containers be kept in an enclosed building or completely screened from view from the street and adjacent properties.
Council members said at an Oct. 15 work session they want to drop screening and require only that containers abut the house or an accessory structure. They asked city staff to gauge public opinion.
The reviews are in. Among 148 comments received by the city, a majority are in opposition to a proposal to drop screening and replace it with a requirement that containers be stored within 5 feet of a garage or accessory structure or behind the primary structure.
Most comments were received through a question on the city website. Opposing comments numbered 77, compared with 63 supporting comments.
Failure to screen trash containers in single-family neighborhoods is Burnsville’s most frequent code violation and most frequent subject of property complaints, according to city staff.
The Burnsville Planning Commission voted 3-2 Nov. 25 to recommend dropping screening and adding an amended version of the 5-foot rule. The commission recommendation would keep the 5-foot distance but prohibit container storage in front of garages and homes in one- and two-family residential districts.
Commissioner Bud Roberts said he’s worried about a “Pandora’s box” of trash containers in front of garages. Comments to the city reflect that concern, he said.
“I’m really looking to get this away from in front of buildings,” Roberts said.
Resident Tom Kratz, a volunteer code inspector for the city, also opposed allowing containers in front of garages.
“If it’s 5 feet it could be in front of the garage, and we prefer to see them at a minimum on the side of the garage,” said Kratz, the lone speaker during a public hearing.
But with many tuck-under garages and some unique topography in Burnsville, containers might not fit on the sides of many houses, said Regina Dean, assistant community development director.
“It’s going to be toughest in older neighborhoods,” Commissioner Ali Awad said.
“There’s all sorts of different scenarios that are out there,” Dean said. “We tried to come up with something that was flexible and could fit a wide variety of circumstances.”
Commission Chair Erica Henderson said that at her house during the winter, it would be impossible to comply with a requirement that containers be kept on the side.
Voting for the commission recommendation were Awad, Roberts and Robert Timmerman.
Henderson and Christopher John voted against it.
The recommendation will go to the council at its Dec. 3 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.