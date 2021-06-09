College grad says she has mother to thank

Tapia Alvarado makes the most of challenging life
Diana Tapia Alvarado and her mother have been on a roll the last few years.
After years of raising four children on low-wage jobs while living in an apartment, Sacramento Alvarado-Klimek bought her first townhome, in Burnsville, when her daughter was a freshman at Winona State University.
Tapia Alvarado graduated last month with a double major in social work and Spanish. The odds didn’t favor her going to college in the first place but she thrived in the new environment, serving as president of the Student Organization of Latina/o/x and captaining Winona’s women’s rugby team her junior year.
“There was generational poverty,” said Tapia Alvarado, who was born in Mexico. “Graduating from college was a huge breakthrough, not just for me but for my family.”
At every turn, her mother was there — fetching free groceries from food shelves, working extra hours to help her daughter pay for college, embracing Tapia Alvarado’s homosexuality despite being “incredibly Catholic,” as her daughter put it.
“I’m so grateful for my family because they are truly the people who constantly motivated me, especially my mom,” said Tapia Alvarado, whose powerful story was spotlighted in a series of profiles on 2021 Winona State graduates. “She’s been a huge contributor from a young age. She was a young parent, she was a single parent, and she never gave up. If that meant she would have to lose some sleep, she would still constantly work.”
Tapia Alvarado, who has two siblings at Apple Valley High School, grew up in Plymouth and graduated from Armstrong High School.
“When we first came to America, we literally had like three dollars in our pockets,” she said.
Her mother and father separated when she was in middle school. Alvarado-Klimek and her four children struggled to make ends meet.
“We would pay the bills first and then we would think about food after,” Tapia Alvarado said. “We had to prioritize a lot of things we had to get done.”
The family had their power cut off enough times to know how to cope with it.
“The thing is, when we didn’t have power we would use extension cords from the hallway because it was in an apartment complex, so we could have light in the living room and have enough light to shower,” Tapia Alvarado said. “Anytime anything happens, I’m like, ‘It could have been worse, it could have been worse.’ ”
Life started to turn for the better after her mother remarried, though both her mother and stepfather worked low-wage jobs in the hospitality industry, said Tapia Alvarado, who secured a green card making her a permanent U.S. resident her sophomore year in high school.
“There’s a lot of stress that goes into that,” as well as lawyer’s fees, she said. “I think a lot of people think that people could easily get a green card, and honestly it was a huge process, and it was a lot of money.”
In high school Tapia Alvarado was a student assistant, working with English learners and students with disabilities and putting herself on the college track with help from the College Possible program for first-generation college students.
Tapia Alvarado’s high school and college rugby career avocation came with more boosts from her mother.
“Winona State actually has a really incredible program,” Tapia Alvarado said. “The 2017 and 2019 Winona State women’s rugby team won nationals. Since we are a club sport, not a varsity sport, that requires a lot of out-of-pocket spending. My mom would help me pay for my airfare and any additional spending.”
Tapia Alvarado has also volunteered at the homeless shelter in Winona, worked with the elderly at an adult day care center and helped welcome to town a Honduran family that came to the U.S. with a refugee caravan in 2019.
“If you can find people around you that also speak the same language and also know what you’re coming from, it just feels really good,” she said. “There’s always a soft spot for me for people who are newcomers.”
During the Derek Chauvin murder trial in Minneapolis, Tapia Alvarado was co-facilitator of a virtual discussion series with keynote speakers and faculty and student perspectives.
“Diana is a fighter for advocacy,” social work professor Ruth Charles said in Tapia Alvarado’s graduation profile. “Diana cannot be quiet when there is an injustice.”
Tapia Alvarado is serving an internship with the Food as Medicine study at Winona Health, which assesses the impact of healthy foods on diabetic adults.
She’s also seeking social work licensure and planning to get her master’s degree.
“There’s about 10% of Latinas who have their bachelor’s and 3% who have their master’s,” she said. “I definitely want to be part of that 3%.”
Her mother is a housecleaner for a property management company and has a weekend “side hustle” with her own housecleaning company, Tapia Alvarado said.
Through a translator, Alvarado-Klimek predicted big things for her daughter.
“She will do great things advocating, fighting for injustices, and helping those who are in need,” Alvarado-Klimek said in the graduation profile. “Diana is an example to follow, she never walks on a path that is already built, she will go where there is no path and leave a trail for the rest.”
