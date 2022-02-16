City Council hesitates to declare one
A climate emergency in Burnsville? City Council members want to think on it, they said in a work session Tuesday.
Recruited by a coalition of Minnesota cities to join them in declaring local climate emergencies, hesitant council members pushed their decision to a future meeting.
“I don’t want to get us involved in any kind of partisan thing,” Council Member Vince Workman said. “I’m not saying that’s what this is.”
The coalition, called the Minnesota Climate Caucus, says its intent is to spur local action to fight and adapt to climate change while calling on the state and federal governments to support and help fund their efforts.
In a flurry of declarations last month, 16 cities joined the cause, according to the Star Tribune: Bloomington, Columbia Heights, Eden Prairie, Edina, Golden Valley, Grand Marais, Grand Rapids, Lauderdale, Maplewood, Moorhead, Northfield, Red Wing, Robbinsdale, Rochester, St. Louis Park and St. Paul.
Duluth, Minneapolis and Crystal Bay Township had already declared emergencies.
A draft resolution provided to city councils by the Minnesota Climate Caucus notes the effects of climate change were evident in the past year: a record June heat wave, dangerous air quality from drought-fueled forest fires and water restrictions caused by drought.
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz asked her colleagues to consider the resolution, saying she was recruited by St. Louis Park Council Member Larry Kraft, a leader in the effort, and that city’s mayor, Jake Spano, to bring Burnsville into the fold.
“I would like Burnsville to be at that table,” Kautz said. Burnsville launched its sustainability plan in 2009, making it a leader among Minnesota cities, she said.
Under the plan, the city has made some measurable environmental strides, such as significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions from city operations. The plan also led to the grant-funded Grow Burnsville program, which provides free produce through market and community gardens and a food forest.
“For me, it’s that Burnsville has led in this space for a long time, and I want Burnsville to have that recognition,” Kautz said — though “emergency” isn’t her preferred nomenclature.
“ ‘Sustainable’ is the word I told them we use, because it’s about a lot of things,” she said. “But I wasn’t part of the folks who named this. And words matter.”
“Words do matter,” Council Member Cara Schulz said. “I kind of cringe at declaring another emergency. I’m not super interested in that.”
The council declared a COVID-19 emergency in Burnsville in March 2020 and lifted it in June 2021.
“Declaring an emergency with what we’ve gone through in the past two years, that language is a little inappropriate,” Schulz said. “I don’t understand why they would phrase it that way.”
Council Member Dan Kealey said an emergency climate declaration “gets into a very partisan subject.” As for seeking government funding for sustainability projects, the city can apply for grants without an emergency, he said.
Council Member Dan Gustafson suggested waiting to make a decision, though he indicated his support.
“It seems to fall in line with a direction we’ve had in Burnsville for years anyway,” he said.
Council approves street projects
The council voted unanimously Tuesday to order $9.16 million in street projects for 2022, a week after Council Member Cara Schulz withheld her vote, depriving the council of a needed supermajority.
Schulz said Tuesday she’s encouraged by additional details presented on an off-street trail project for part of Buck Hill Road and on-street bike lanes for stretches of Nicollet Boulevard and Portland Avenue in the Ridges area.
She has advocated for moving away from on-street bike lanes in favor of wider, multiuse trails that could replace sidewalks.
Council Member Dan Gustafson was absent from the Feb. 8 meeting, leaving the council a vote short of approval. The council tabled the vote to the following week.
