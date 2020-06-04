The vanishing final weeks of your senior year in high school are full of moments to savor — like being with friends in the barren school parking lot, talking from a safely distanced perch atop your car.
“It’s like a normal conversation except we’re just not in a room, we’re outside on top of our cars,” explained Burnsville High School graduating senior Savannah Christenson, who has used the method to keep in touch during the coronavirus pandemic.
Christenson, Sean Floersch and Ryan Mokandu are the commencement speakers for the BHS Class of 2020. Their recorded speeches are part of the virtual graduation ceremony that will be broadcast today (Friday, June 5) at 6 p.m. on the School District 191 YouTube channel.
Savannah Christenson
Christenson resists the notion that the pandemic has deprived the Class of 2020.
“I like to just kind of flip it on its side and think about how creative we’ve gotten during these times,” said the daughter of Dave and Teresa Christenson, of Savage. “I think we’ve found different ways to communicate, to come together even when we can’t touch each other.”
During the distance-learning period that began in mid-March, she has taken the opportunity to “sleep in a lot” and reread favorite classics, from “To Kill a Mockingbird” to the “Harry Potter” and “Hunger Games” books.
“It’s definitely not as mature as what I’ve been reading in school,” she said of the young adult favorites, “but it’s fun, it takes my mind off things, and helps me relax a lot.”
With a 4.0 grade-point average, Christenson is one of several class valedictorians.
“There were quite a few this year, especially with the online learning,” she said. “The teachers were really understanding in their grading, so a lot of us didn’t hit senior slide as we probably would have.”
Digital learning is not her preference.
“I’m definitely an active student in the classroom,” Christenson said. “I like talking to my teachers.”
She was proud to be captain of this year’s cross country team.
“I learned to be a leader in something that I struggled with,” Christenson said. “I led not with my talent and my skill at this activity, but maybe my attitude is why I was voted in as captain.”
She was student council co-president, a leader of the Burnsville Strong outreach group, a National Honor Society member and secretary of the school’s environmental club.
Her favorite BHS teachers include math teachers Teresa Meuser and Chuck Croatt and social studies teacher Colleen Coleman, who taught Christenson’s Advanced Placement government class.
“She taught me something that I didn’t know I wanted to be taught,” said Christenson, who attended a mostly student rally for justice in Burnsville on Sunday outside the police station.
She will attend North Dakota State University in Fargo to study biosystems engineering.
Sean Floersch
Sean Floersch said he didn’t comment in his speech on the pandemic and interrupted senior year.
“The biggest part of my speech was about resiliency and strength,” the Eagan resident said. “Yes, we’ve demonstrated strength over the last couple months in the virtual senior year, but there’s been a lot of other things going on in our lives. We’ve lost a couple of classmates over the last couple of years. I’ve had cancer, and another classmate of mine has had cancer. There’s been deaths of family members galore, I feel like. It’s kind of inspiring to be able to look out and see how we got to this point even through all the hardships we’ve faced.”
Floersch was diagnosed with bone cancer at 13 but after chemotherapy and surgery has been cancer-free for four and a half years.
The school closings are unfortunate but have saved lives during the pandemic, Floersch said.
“I think the biggest thing that I’ve missed is just being able to say goodbye to my classmates one last time, and my teachers,” he said. “We didn’t get a strong closing. It’s unfortunate timing but it’s only two months of 13 years, so it’s not a huge part of who we were and the journey we came on.”
Floersch said he enjoyed sleeping in and getting assignments done quicker, but otherwise doesn’t see much upside to distance learning.
“The amount I will remember from the last two months will not be that much,” he said.
He will attend the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse to study math and statistics. His parents are Mike Floersch, a Rosemount High School math teacher, and Sarah Floersch, who teaches sixth through eighth grade math at St. John the Baptist in Savage.
“I was kind of born with it,” said Floersch, who calls the math department “the best department at Burnsville High School.”
As a junior pitcher he was called up from JV ball and made three varsity starts as pitcher — the second of which was a no-hitter.
That team finished third in the conference, and with many returning seniors this year was ranked No. 1 or 2 in state preseason polls.
Floersch hadn’t planned to try out for baseball at LaCrosse, but Burnsville’s lost season has him thinking about it.
Ryan Mokandu
The Class of 2020 feels the hurt of an interrupted school year but is handling it maturely, Ryan Mokandu said.
“We understand what this whole virus has done,” said the son of Elijah and Pamela Mokandu, of Savage. “We have to stay safe, protect one another. We have to get used to that happening. There’s nothing you can really do when you have orders from health officials, when they tell you don’t be in groups of more than 10, and we have a class of 600.”
Even apart, class members feel the love, he said.
“We’re mostly consumed with our phones, like through Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter. I think we truly missed the value of being close to one another.”
Mokandu has had little face-to-face contact with classmates, save for a chance meeting at the grocery store or birthday car parades.
“It’s definitely sad,” he said. “You go into classes starting at 8 a.m. And last bell rings at 2:36. It’s not the same. It’s definitely not the same anymore.”
Distance learning has exacerbated his procrastination habit, said Mokandu, who will attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and plans to study math secondary education and psychology.
He said his freshman and sophomore years were difficult academically.
“But then, like junior year and senior year, I truly found my rhythm,” Mokandu said. “Now I’m doing OK.”
He’s involved in student council, Burnsville Strong, the BHS Theatre Guild, Youth in Government and the school’s Youth Service Advisory Council.
Math is one of his favorite subjects, but Mokandu had a special shout-out for his government teacher, Colleen Coleman.
“I love Ms. Coleman,” he said. “I had her at the beginning of my day this semester and she was such a joy. I miss her hellos, her good mornings. I miss her class.”
