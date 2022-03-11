But ensuing lockdown caused fear, anxiety
The claim there was a gun at Burnsville High School March 8 turned out to be a prank. But it caused lingering fear and anxiety for many of those caught in the ensuing three-hour lockdown.
The two suspects — “minors who have no direct relationship” with the high school — admitted to the prank, Burnsville police said in a news release March 11. The report of a gun came in a phone call to the school, which prompted the lockdown shortly after 11:30 a.m., Principal Dave Helke said.
The lockdown was lifted shortly after the regular dismissal time of 2:36 p.m., he said. Students were released from the building at 3 p.m.
It was a “traumatic experience for many,” District 191 Superintendent Theresa Battle told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board at its March 10 meeting.
“We have all too often seen and heard about these lockdown situations,” Battle said, “but living through one gives us all a very different perspective, even though it turned out there was no physical danger.”
During the lockdown students and staff remained in place, whether in a classroom, office or other location, Helke said in an interview. A “comprehensive” search of the school turned up no weapon, police said.
Two days later, anxious students were left wanting answers, said BHS senior Zoe Olson, the School Board’s student representative.
Many students didn’t attend school the following day, and there was “an unusual quietness among those that did,” Olson told the board March 10.
“There’s a plethora of rumors and speculation going on about what has happened,” Olson said, growing emotional. “Students don’t really know what to think or believe about what happened. These rumors are just having more of a detrimental effect on students.”
Board Member Eric Miller praised Olson for her courage in speaking up.
“When you spoke,” said Board Member Sue Said, “I heard my daughter, because those are the questions she asked me. You carried a lot of weight. You’re speaking for a lot of people here.”
The answers came March 11 in a message to families and an announcement by Helke over the intercom.
“As I said in the announcement this afternoon, the fact that no one was injured doesn’t diminish the emotional impact of the experience,” Helke said. “It was a traumatic experience. Three hours, it’s a long time to be locked down.”
Counseling and other assistance were available to students and staff the following day, Helke said.
“I’ve acknowledged on a couple of occasions the traumatic piece of it, just reassuring everybody, students and staff, that we’re all unique and there’s going to be different emotions that an experience like this is going to elicit,” he said. “We have to be real about it.”
But information may be slower to come than people would like, Helke said.
“Many times during an investigation or during the incident, you just can’t share everything,” he said.
Investigators identified the suspects “quickly, and we will continue to investigate this incident thoroughly,” Chief Tanya Schwartz said in the Police Department statement.
The case will be referred to the “appropriate prosecution office” for possible charges, police said.
About two-thirds of the students on lockdown missed lunch that day, and food service staff handed out snacks as they left the building, Battle said.
“I’ve been doing this for a lot of years,” Helke said. “I have to say I couldn’t be prouder of how our school community responded, the kids and the staff. They’re the reason why we do lockdown drills. We all hope we only have to do the drills and we never have to experience it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.