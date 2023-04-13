Asian-themed grocery, food hall, restaurants planned
An Asian-themed grocery store, food hall and restaurant complex planned at Burnsville Center is getting a funding boost from the city of Burnsville.
City Council members agreed at a work session Tuesday to give $1.1 million to the Pacifica Square Burnsville project proposed for the mall’s west end.
Developers Pacifica Square Burnsville and Windfall Group plan to renovate the mall’s former Gordmans space into an Enson Market grocery store and 10 food hall stalls.
The developers are also planning a two-story, 15,000-square-foot addition with two restaurants on the first floor, a third on the upper floor, a new building facade and outdoor dining and plaza space.
The $1.1 million is the city’s current allocation from Dakota County’s Environmental Legacy Fund, which provides economic development grants to five cities that have hosted landfills.
Pacifica Square and MWF Properties applied for the funding. MWF sought assistance for a planned 111-unit senior apartment building, its third apartment project in Burnsville’s Heart of the City.
Council members chose Pacifica Square. It meets more qualifications for assistance than the MWF project under the city’s economic development tools policy, according to city staff.
The city must “find every tool we have in our toolbox to help reinvigorate our mall,” said Council Member Dan Kealey.
“I think it’s a no-brainer to go with Windfall,” said Council Member Vince Workman. “MWF sells their buildings as soon as they’re done, and I see a longer-term relationship with Windfall here.”
The mall project also has an edge over the apartments because the county prefers commercial tax base growth and job creation for its Environmental Legacy Fund grants, said Burnsville Community Development Director Jeff Thomson. Approval of grants is required by the county Board of Commissioners as well as city councils. Both Burnsville and the county are expected to act in May.
Pacifica Square has raised hopes of a jump-start for the vacancy-plagued Burnsville Center, whose common space owner-manager has recently come in for criticism from council members for alleged inaction in improving the mall’s condition and prospects. In recent years the city has adopted new zoning, designed roadway improvements and secured tax-increment financing authority from the Legislature to promote redevelopment in the Burnsville Center-County Road 42 commercial corridor.
Pacifica Square Burnsville representative Christina Le said that once the grant is approved, “we will proceed with building out the entire project. We’re ready to go.”
Citing a “financial gap in the project,” Pacifica Square had sought $2.4 million in tax-increment financing for the $29.9 million project, according to Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, the city’s financial consultant. But TIF would generate less than $1 million over 25 years, making the Environmental Legacy fund grant the better choice, said an Ehlers report on the project.
County deadlines for the grant funding require that this round be spent by Nov. 25, according to a city report.
The project “would not move forward but for public financing,” Thomson said.
The project’s first phase is converting the Gordmans space into the grocery store and food hall, to be followed by the two-story addition and three restaurants.
The developers say the project will create an estimated 109 new full-time jobs.
Pacifica Square Burnsville purchased the Gordmans space and spaces that house Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kirkland’s Home, Noodles and Co. and Panera Bread.
