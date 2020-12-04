Proposed levy increase is 4 percent
Burnsville’s COVID-19 costs that were eligible for federal reimbursement totaled $13.37 million, according to the city.
The city’s share of funding from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act Congress passed in March was a smaller $4.72 million — more than $2 million of which went to grants for hard-pressed businesses and several nonprofits.
The final tally was in a budget presentation at the City Council’s Nov. 24 work session. The council will vote Dec. 8 on the proposed 2021 budget and a proposed 4 percent levy increase.
The increase would raise city taxes on a median Burnsville home — valued at $267,500 in 2020 and $277,300 in 2021 — by $39.
The largest portion of city spending eligible under the CARES Act was $10.33 million for the already fixed costs of police and fire payroll.
But the city incurred numerous other pandemic-related costs, including $223,636 for personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and social-distancing measures; $211,970 for contracted services and reassignment of some staff to other departments; $119,852 for air-purifying negative ion generators at city buildings; $101,409 for remote work and meeting technology; $92,829 for emergency paid sick leave and flex leave; $87,408 for COVID-19-related overtime; and $54,844 for administration of the business grant program.
The grant program paid out $1.99 million. Burnsville businesses that could demonstrate harm from the pandemic were eligible for city grants of up to $20,000. The fund also paid $50,000 grants to the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce, Experience Burnsville and 360 Communities.
The council allocated another $161,525 to a fourth nonprofit, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.
The council initially authorized $1.15 million for grants but later doubled it.
Burnsville allocated “much more” for business grants than surrounding cities did, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said.
Costs incurred from March 1 through Nov. 15 were eligible for CARES funding.
Budget and levy
The proposed general fund budget is $43.8 million, with $41.9 million in revenue, according to the city.
City staff initially proposed a 7.5 percent levy increase, but council members agreed in September to hold it 4 percent through a one-time use of $1.1 million in fund reserves.
The budget keeps employee numbers flat while officials have “realigned a number of operations and continually evaluate our staffing to meet ever-changing community needs,” a city staff report said.
“The 2021 proposed budget recognizes the challenging times we find ourselves in as we continue to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic,” the report said. “The city has recognized consistent demand on services, from public safety to community and economic development to our parks and open spaces.”
The budget continues “investment throughout the city, including investment in the Center Village Area (Burnsville Center), an overhaul of city code, and housing and commercial programs,” the report said. “Implementation of the updated Sustainability Guide Plan will also begin in 2021.”
The budget continues an update of employee salaries stemming from a compensation study and includes “expanded organizational development initiatives and investment in diversity and inclusion efforts.”
Maintaining city services in 2022 could force a much higher levy increase. Officials estimate an 8.1 percent increase, leveling out to 4.2 percent in the next two years and 3.1 percent the following year.
The 2021 budget also includes $30.3 million in the city’s four enterprise funds: utilities (water and sewer, storm water and street lighting), $26.9 million; the Ames Center ($1.8 million); the Burnsville Ice Center ($1.3 million); and Birnamwood Golf Course ($300,000).
