City performs cleanup on problem property

‘Several’ vehicles, ‘truckloads’ of rubbish and other items removed
Unlicensed vehicles, truckloads of household waste and other items have been removed from a problem residential property in Burnsville that neighbors have complained about since 2018.
Cleanup began in late September. The city is continuing to monitor the property at 11900 Highland View Circle and work with homeowner Johnathan Morelan, said Chris Forslund, city licensing and code enforcement coordinator.
“We got him to go a long ways, but we’re still not there right now,” Forslund said.
A neighbor said the city-hired cleanup contractor “took out pretty much 90% of the crap.” But the neighbor said “garbage is starting to collect in the back” and has sent city inspectors new photos of the property.
“I think it’s just going to be a constant battle again,” said the neighbor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “If we didn’t say something, I have a feeling it would just go back to the way it was. It is better. But I have a feeling it’s just going to be a constant thing.”
The city has taken numerous steps since June 2020 to compel Morelan to remedy the property’s code violations. They included informational notices, violation notices, administration citation penalties and criminal charges.
A Dakota County district judge found Morelan in contempt of court after he missed a court-imposed July 25 deadline for complying with the city’s property code by removing inoperative vehicles, garbage bags, pallets, lumber, household appliances, household items, furniture and inoperable equipment from the property.
The judge gave him until Aug. 8 to submit evidence of full compliance and permitted the city to enter the property and do the cleanup beginning 10 days after that. The court rulings were in response to civil litigation the City Council authorized in February.
Forslund has described Morelan as resistant to city and court actions throughout most of the process. But he’s been cooperative since it became clear the city was coming onto the property, Forslund said.
“Let’s put it this way – I think he understands the significance of what happened,” he said. “I just think that he’s got to pick away at these things bit by bit. We want to work with the property owner as much as possible. We’re not here to be judgmental. We don’t have much of a choice. We have a code that has to be enforced.”
According to a city report, “several unlicensed and inoperable vehicles” were removed on the first day of cleanup. Following days yielded “two and a half commercial trucks of household waste, metals and wood pallets.” Still awaiting removal after that were two truckloads of “mixed rubbish.”
The pallets and some tires on the property were combustibles that posed a potential fire hazard, Forslund said. Lead-acid batteries posed a potential health threat, he said. Water accumulated in the rubbish and “unsanitary conditions” were a “public health concern,” the report said.
Violations still to be addressed include registering two unregistered trailers on the property and ensuring their storage complies with city code, which requires a city-approved surface for a backyard trailer, Forslund said.
“We’re close to the end,” he said. “We’re not trying to be punitive. We’re trying to get to the minimal requirements of the ordinance.”
State law allows the city to seek recovery of its costs from the property owner, Forslund said.
“It won’t be cheap,” he said, adding that “we did everything we could, obviously, to prevent this. These are the consequences.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.