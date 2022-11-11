City performs cleanup on problem property

City of Burnsville photo

This is a view of part of the Morelan property in December 2021.

‘Several’ vehicles, ‘truckloads’ of rubbish and other items removed 

Unlicensed vehicles, truckloads of household waste and other items have been removed from a problem residential property in Burnsville that neighbors have complained about since 2018.

Tags

Load comments