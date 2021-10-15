The city of Burnsville will offer one-hour, guided nature hikes designed for families and children.
Nature Guide Eco Elsa will lead the free hikes. They will be offered three times to explore nature in the fall and winter, and learn how the changing seasons affects plants. Topics will include migration, hibernation and hidden flora and fauna.
Advance registration is required. Hikes will be offered Oct. 17, Nov. 20 and Dec. 11. Come to one or all.
Register and learn about more upcoming Burnsville programs and activities at burnsvillemn.gov/recreation.
