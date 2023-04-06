City manager hailed in first job review

‘Please don’t burn out,’ council member says
Burnsville City Council members’ advice for their city manager on his one-year anniversary had little to do with job performance.
Instead they urged Gregg Lindberg to watch his work-life balance.
“Please don’t burn out,” Council Member Cara Schulz told Lindberg Tuesday at his first performance review. “We want to see you as our city manager for a long time. Care for yourself as much as you care for persons you work with.”
Lindberg’s first year in Burnsville’s top job was widely hailed by council members as well as city department heads.
“This year’s performance review of your city manager shows he has exceeded expectations by the council and by the leadership team,” said consultant Barbara Strandell, who assembled sheaths of comments on Lindberg for council review. “There is no exception to that. There is no exception to that in terms of feedback.”
The council hired Lindberg as its full-time manager last April, a time of discontent among some senior staff, according to Council Member Dan Gustafson.
“The result, at least as it’s been reported, is that morale has improved over the last year or so,” Strandell said, adding that Lindberg “empowers people.”
Lindberg was hired as deputy city manager in July 2019 by then-City Manager Melanie Lee, whom he eventually replaced.
A St. Louis Park native, Lindberg began his local government career working park and rec jobs there as a teenager and college student. He was elected to the St. Louis Park City Council and served one term, from 2014 to 2018.
Before coming to Burnsville he worked for 13 years in human resources for the Three Rivers Park District in Hennepin County, the last eight as manager.
The Burnsville council promoted him to interim city manager in January 2022, when Lee resigned a day after the council decided in closed session to not renew her annual contract. Last April the council removed Lindberg’s “interim” tag.
Council members have credited him with improving employee-management relations, giving city departments a greater voice and elevating long-term staff needs not fully acknowledged under previous city managers.
Under Lindberg’s direction, a consultant delivered an organizational study calling for 56 new full-time workers, 16 in fire and 11.5 in police. Lindberg’s 2023 budget, which the council passed 3-2 (council members Dan Kealey and Schulz dissenting) included an historically whopping 14.5% tax increase and 19 of the new positions. The higher taxes include an increase in the Economic Development Authority levy; Lindberg says the city must build reserves to play a bigger role in enabling redevelopment.
Kealey and Schulz’s opposition to the 2023 budget and tax levy didn’t diminish their regard for Lindberg.
“You are the most transparent leader I think I’ve ever worked with,” Kealey told Lindberg, 41. “You’re also the most team-oriented leader,” who diffuses credit for accomplishments.
His follow-through on council requests is “100%,” Kealey said. “That’s a refreshing change, to be able to ask for something and actually hear back.”
Lindberg has “made significant progress in transforming the organizational culture” of city operations, Strandell said.
Staff participation in Burnsville University, the city’s continuing education program, “exploded” in 2022, earning Burnsville a City of Excellence Award from the League of Minnesota Cities, she said.
“It is not something that is given lightly,” Strandell said.
Growing emotional, Lindberg said he would “like to make a career out of Burnsville.”
“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” said Lindberg, who was asked to leave the room for the initial council discussion and then called back. “I wouldn’t want to do this job for another community.”
Lindberg chose to have his review in a public council meeting. State statute allows city managers to close their reviews, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said. Lee and her predecessor, Heather Johnston, had closed reviews, while their predecessors, Craig Ebeling and Greg Konat, had open reviews, the mayor said.
Lindberg’s 2022 salary was $194,973. His “at-will” contract with the city will continue “as long as mutually agreeable to the employee and employer,” it says. His salary is on a “step” basis, Kautz said.
