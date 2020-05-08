Estimates depend on length of COVID-19 shutdown
The city of Burnsville could suffer more than $2 million in losses this year under a prolonged shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic.
The city’s general operating fund, ice arena fund and golf course fund could be down an estimated $1.87 million if city facilities remain shuttered and programs restricted through December.
The city-owned Ames Center for the performing arts, which had a full schedule of bookings, faces an estimated operating loss of $376,533 if it doesn’t reopen until September.
The numbers improve under shorter shutdown scenarios presented to the City Council Tuesday by Finance Director Jennifer Rhode.
Losses to the general fund, ice arena and golf course would be an estimated $1 million if the shutdown continues through September and $347,522 if it continues through May.
The figures include savings from not hiring any part-time and seasonal workers this year and extra pandemic-related costs, which so far total $184,000.
Ames Center losses are estimated at $307,467 if it reopens in August and $126,667 if it reopens in July.
The city has reserves that can absorb the losses, Rhode said. And officials will line up for any relief funding that may flow from Washington, D.C., or St. Paul.
“We’ve got advocacy going on at the federal level as well as on the state level,” City Manager Melanie Lee said. “Local units of government are projecting pretty significant losses.”
The general fund faces the largest potential losses — $1.29 million under an April-to-December shutdown scenario, $701,590 under April to September and $132,555 under April and May.
General fund revenue losses are expected from late and delinquent property tax collections, a slowdown in license and permit fees, a decline in ambulance runs, a decline in fines with less traffic, a decline in forfeitures, suspension of fee-generating recreational programs and facility rentals, and a reduction in investment income caused by low interest rates.
The $1.29 million under the long-term scenario is 3 percent of the 2020 general fund budget, Rhode said.
Ice arena fund losses are estimated at $576,462 under April to December, $294,059 under April to September and $192,724 under April and May.
The long-term figure is half of the Burnsville Ice Center’s 2020 budget, Rhode said. Losses come from unsold ice time, program cancellations and loss of concession and other revenue.
The nine-hole Birnamwood Golf Course reopened April 18 under Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order expanding outdoor recreation during the pandemic. Its losses are estimated at $6,552 for April to December, $11,935 for April to September and $22,243 for April and May. The course is operating with some restrictions, including no leagues, carts or concessions.
The city closed all its buildings and the golf course in mid-March. They’re scheduled to remain closed through June 30.
Added costs the city has incurred during the pandemic include emergency paid sick leave and COVID-19 flex leave, overtime, personal protective equipment, health and cleaning supplies, remote work setup, public outreach and miscellaneous equipment.
The impact on utility funds such as water and sewer has been minimal, according to the city.
Fund reserves
The city underspent its 2019 general fund budget, leaving a surplus of more than $2 million, according to Rhode.
The city has a general fund reserve equal to 50 percent of budgeted spending, well above the 35 percent called for in city policy. The reserve stands at $19 million.
The pandemic-related financial report was the first in a standing series of coronavirus updates that will be given at regular council meetings.
The council begins deliberations on the 2021 budget next month.
New finance director
Rhode, who came to Burnsville 15 years ago as an accountant, took over as finance director in March after her predecessor, Kelly Strey, retired. Rhode had been assistant finance director for about a year.
“Certainly, there’s no playbook for this,” Rhode said of the abrupt challenge greeting her in the new job.
The 1993 graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead worked for a dozen years in the state auditor’s office, auditing counties and other local government entities.
She worked in Thief River Falls and Marshall before moving with husband Mike and their two children to Burnsville in 1998. She applied for the accounting job close to home.
“I spent 12 years auditing, and then switched and went to the other side,” Rhode said in an interview.
COVID-19 priorities
Council members unanimously approved Tuesday a set of priorities and expectations to guide the city response to the crisis and recovery.
The priorities are “safety and health,” “quality of life” and “balance: aligning the health and business needs of our community.”
The expectations: “Be adaptable,” using “creativity and innovation to be flexible; “be kind,” showing “empathy for diverse perspectives and needs”; and “communicate well,” sharing information to “promote clarity and trust.”
Council members discussed their expectations of staff on April 21, a week after council members clashed over the closing of city playgrounds. During an April 14 work session, a 3-2 majority of Cara Schulz, Dan Kealey and Vince Workman directed staff to reverse its decision of a day earlier to close playgrounds because of the virus.
In the past week, at least two Minnesota cities — Jordan and St. Michael — have reopened playgrounds after posting them closed. Lakeville is in the process of reopening playgrounds.
