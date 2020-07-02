Burnsville’s share of CARES Act funds is $4.7 million
The city of Burnsville is eligible for federal COVID-19 funding of $4.7 million, some of which could find its way to businesses and others in the community that have been hurt by the pandemic.
Minnesota cities and counties are studying how to spend their shares of relief funding provided by the CARES Act, which Congress approved in March.
Gov. Tim Walz announced on June 25 his plan to distribute the state’s $841 million local government share based on population counts.
“It’s a good number,” Burnsville City Manager Melanie Lee said of her city’s share. “The question is, What are the eligible uses for it?”
City Council members have told her the city’s pandemic-related expenses must come first, Lee said.
“We take care of the city first,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said. “And then what is left over, we can take a look at how we help small businesses.”
The Walz administration said in a news release that federal guidelines allow the money to be spent on local government services “as well as grants to businesses, hospitals and individuals” affected by COVID-19.
That could leave Burnsville with a sizable chunk for grants, depending on a final accounting of eligible city costs.
The city has spent about $400,000 on personal protective equipment, Lee said. Police and firefighter-paramedics have had to “drastically” change how they respond to calls during the pandemic, and those costs must be tallied, she said.
The police and fire departments have incurred overtime expenses, Kautz said. Other payroll costs, such as the expense of having people work remotely, will also be counted.
The CARES Act doesn’t allow local governments to use the funding to recover revenue lost during the pandemic or cover budgeted expenses. That’s regrettable, Kautz said.
“There’s a lot of lost revenue that the people in Congress didn’t even think about,” she said.
Burnsville officials estimated in early May the city could lose $347,522 to $1.87 million in its general fund, ice arena fund and golf course fund depending on how long facilities are shut down. The larger sum was based on a shutdown through December and the smaller sum through the end of May.
The city has begun reopening facilities, including the ice arena and golf course, it closed in mid-March.
The city’s Ames Center was scheduled to reopen July 1. After being closed since March 13, its resulting 2020 operating loss is estimated at $244,467.
For guidance on grants, the city may look to the state Department of Employment and Economic Development or Dakota County, Lee said.
“We’ve been having periodic outreach with our business community,” she said. “And I think many of our businesses are struggling with those ongoing costs and the impact of having to be closed down.”
A number of businesses haven’t been able to access the federal Paycheck Protection Program during the pandemic, the mayor said.
“I know there are some photographers that lost a lot of money when there was a shutdown, and they didn’t take all of those photographs for weddings and for graduations and all of that,” Kautz said.
She and Lee met with officials of M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville about possible grant funding, Kautz said.
“We said we’re not interested in M Health, we’re only interested in how Ridges was impacted,” she said. “So they’re going to write to us and let us know how COVID has impacted them.”
Lee said she’ll present the council grant options. CARES Act funds must be encumbered by Nov. 15, she said.
“We will need to get moving quickly on those,” she said.
