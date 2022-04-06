Survey awaits respondents
Burnsville residents will finally have their say about the city’s drinking water, which has been a subject of debate since the city added surface water to its supply in 2009.
A survey on water taste and smell — and residents’ willingness to pay higher water bills to improve them — is now posted on the city website at burnsvillemn.gov/watersurvey.
Water bills mailed this month will include a notice about the survey and instructions to access the link, said Assistant Public Works Director Jeff Radick. The bills begin arriving about the 10th of the month, he said.
The City Council ordered the public opinion probe last October.
Comments about Burnsville water have persisted since 2009, when the city began pumping water from the Kraemer Mining and Materials quarry next to the Minnesota River and treating it for public consumption. In an arrangement benefiting both parties, the city captures upwelling water from the mining operation that used to be emptied into the river.
That surface water now comprises 40% of the city’s supply, alongside its groundwater wells. Burnsville also sells water to Savage, which gets 60% to 90% of its water from the neighboring city. The product is a blend of surface water and groundwater.
Taste and odor complaints greeted the surface water treatment system’s debut in 2009. An algae bloom in the quarry water at the time affected taste and smell but wasn’t the only culprit.
The city has since added powder activated carbon and granular activated carbon to the treatment process. The carbon absorbs compounds that affect taste and smell.
“I do think there’s significant improvement in the water since ’09,” Public Works Director Ryan Peterson said at the council’s Oct. 12 work session. “I know it was quite bad.”
Perceptions about Burnsville water seem to vary, even on the council. Council Member Dan Kealey said in October the city’s water is a “well-documented, well-known problem” that needs fixing. Council Member Dan Gustafson said no one has ever complained about the water from his taps.
A big fix for taste and smell problems could be a $5 million ozone treatment system, public works officials said in October. Unlike carbon, which absorbs compounds affecting taste and smell, ozone treatment breaks down and eliminates them.
The council wanted to hear from the public before exploring such a costly project, whose cost current water rates wouldn’t cover.
The 18-question survey asks respondents to rate the drinking water for smell, taste, clarity and mineral residue and staining.
Respondents are asked if problems are a chlorine smell or taste, an earthy or fishy smell or taste, or a metallic smell or taste.
Chlorine suggests dissatisfaction with the water treatment, Radick said. The earthy aura points to surface water, and the metallic aura to groundwater.
The answers can help direct solutions, such as changing the surface water treatment or adding new watermains in some neighborhoods so they get newer, fresher water, Radick said.
The survey asks respondents to enter their water bill account number. That will enable geocoding to help determine if problems stem from older water circulating to neighborhoods where it takes longer to reach, he said. Larger mains serving business areas get water more quickly, Radick said.
Residents living in multifamily housing who don’t receive a water bill can bypass the account number request by typing the word “water” in the space provided.
The survey also asks if respondents use in-home treatments, such as a filter or softener. It asks them to identify, if they know, what the pipes and lines serving their homes are made of.
The survey also asks respondents if they’d be willing to pay higher water bills for system improvements. Choices in the survey are $2, $5 or $10 a month, or nothing at all.
Cobalt Community Research helped develop the survey, Radick said. The firm, which conducted the city’s last general opinion survey, says a response rate of at least 10 percent is needed to make the results valid, he said.
The survey will remain open through early June, Radick said. Public works officials hope to discuss the results with the council by fall, he said.
