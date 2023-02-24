Burnsville council to study ‘participatory’ process
The Burnsville City Council will study ways to give taxpayers a more direct say in how at least a bit of their money is spent.
A council majority reaffirmed Feb. 14 plans to probe the concept of “participatory budgeting” — allowing people to help steer how a “small portion” of their property tax is budgeted, according to a city staff report.
By law, the council can’t delegate its budget authority, “but council may solicit input from the community and use it to inform the budget process and their budget decisions,” Chief Financial Officer Jenny Rhode said at the council’s Feb. 14 work session.
First proposed in early 2021 by Council Member Cara Schulz, the idea was slated for study through the city’s “governance process,” which includes a research paper and testimony from subject-matter experts and the public.
The study was shelved as the council turned to an arduous 2023 budget process and long-term financial planning.
Now it’s back, with support from Schulz and council members Dan Kealey and Vince Workman. Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and Council Member Dan Gustafson voiced reservations, as they did in June 2021 when the three-member majority called for the study.
“We said we were going to do it, so let’s do it,” Workman said.
Without the study, the council can’t determine whether participatory budgeting is feasible and how it would work, Schulz said.
“I’ve been waffling on this a bit, the actual execution of this,” Workman said, “but to your point, let’s make sure we have all the facts before we make a final decision.”
So far, the city has spent about $30,000 probing the idea, mostly in staff time and legal and consulting fees, Rhode said. The research paper will cost an estimated $50,000, and annual administrative costs could be $40,000 to $100,000, she said.
Under participatory budgeting, taxpayers might ask some of their money go toward, say, a certain park, trail project or city department. Officials have described the potential amount of spending as a small portion of the annual budget.
“I’m good with it,” Kealey said of the study. “I think this is part of our bold and leading and innovative type of approach to budgeting. ... I think it’s a great program, it’s different. I don’t see too many cities doing it. And I think there’s a path forward to being able to get it done.”
Schulz bristled at “relitigating” the June 2021 majority consensus that the council do the study.
“We already agreed to the governance process,” Schulz said. “Like, that’s moving forward. Unless, Madame Mayor, you want to bring a proposal forward that you kill this.”
Kautz said her research suggests participatory budgeting is time-consuming compared with passing an “imposed budget.”
“We want to have citizen engagement,” Kautz said, but she questioned spending more money on the study.
Gustafson said a participatory budgeting program in Detroit drew small public participation and was imposed on the city by a federal consent decree. He said he takes cues on spending from city-conducted public surveys.
“We’re in the budget all the time; we’re dealing with our staff all the time,” Gustafson said. “I think we all have a pretty good understanding what needs to happen in this city to make things happen.”
The study process will begin with a research paper presentation sometime after March 28, followed by expert testimony on May 23 and public comment and other engagement on June 27. Council discussion and direction on whether to adopt a program are scheduled for Aug. 29.
