Will be replaced by temporary appointment, special election
Citing family duties, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 School Board Member Jen Holweger announced her resignation at the board’s Oct. 8 meeting.
As required by state law, the board will appoint a temporary replacement and set a date for a special election.
Along with Scott Hume and Lesley Chester, Holweger was one of a new class of members elected in November 2018 to four-year terms on the seven-member board.
“When I ran for the board back in 2018, I had two children in school full time,” Holweger said. “Now that I have two more little ones, both under 14 months, and a much fuller plate, I feel that I can’t properly devote the time and energy I need to be an effective member of this board.”
During her tenure the board closed three schools, hired a superintendent, made budget cuts, held tense contract talks with the teachers union and presided over the COVID-19 crisis.
“I don’t think you could have picked a more important and more demanding time to serve in this role,” Board Chair Abigail Alt told Holweger. “We’ve had laughter, and we’ve had tears.”
More quiet than outspoken at the board table, Holweger delivered well-timed comments that were “very insightful, and right on spot,” Board Member Eric Miller said.
“But looking ahead, I hope you reconsider and join our board in the future,” Board Member DeeDee Currier told Holweger. “Because children do grow up, and you have been such a great board member so far.”
The board is expected to finalize the process for accepting applications for the temporary appointment at its Oct. 22 meeting. A special election date will be chosen later. It must be no later than Nov. 2, 2021.
The person elected will serve the rest of Holweger’s term, which ends in January 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.