Members of a small “country church” in Burnsville seeking a new lease on life plan to sell their property for development and start fresh in a vacant retail building in the Burnsville Center area.
Crystal Lake Baptist Church has a purchase agreement for the former National Camera Exchange building at 14380 Burnhaven Drive. It was built in 1992 and vacated in February 2019.
The move is part of the church’s rebranding as Resurrection Church, “indicating our desire to see new life as an assembly,” according to its website.
The Burnsville Planning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of a conditional use permit and plat allowing the church to occupy the building. The measure goes to the City Council on Feb. 2.
“I’m happy that this vacancy is finally getting filled,” Commissioner Bud Roberts said, congratulating church members.
The city’s Center Village Redevelopment Vision is “perhaps the biggest draw to the NCE building,” the church says on its website.
The city has laid the groundwork for redevelopment of the distressed Burnsville Center property and surrounding retail area, hoping to attract new housing and a mix of other uses. The two-story National Camera Exchange building is in an area rezoned for mixed uses in 2019 as part of the redevelopment effort.
“This looks like a great opportunity for the church, and it looks like a beautiful location with a beautiful view out the back,” Commissioner Chris John said. “I think it falls within what we’re looking to do with that whole area with the Center Village concept and the pedestrian traffic.”
The 14,447-square-foot building on Burnhaven Drive near County Road 42 offers a “visible, highly trafficked location,” according to the church.
The church’s fortunes have swung since it was incorporated in 1967 under the Southern Baptist convention.
“Although the church thrived in the initial years, the church saw steep declines and never recovered,” its pastor, the Rev. Aaron Downs, wrote in a report to the city.
The church building, which opened in 1969, was intended to house a small “country church.” Today, the 5,450-square-foot building at 521 150th St. W., north of Buck Hill, is dilapidated and “dwarfed by condo units, a gas station and the growing city of Burnsville” — a “metaphor for the plight of the church,” the website says.
Members were determined to rebuild.
“Beginning in September 2018, CLBC entered into partnership with other assemblies to begin a church restart endeavor with aim to become a church for Burnsville and the surrounding area,” Downs wrote. “The initial phases of the restart endeavor focused on revamping internal structure, establishing vision, and attracting individuals who would serve as the core group.”
The old building wasn’t part of the plan. The 4-acre property is for sale.
“The sale of our current property will help finance the purchase of the NCE building and the necessary remodeling,” the website says.
