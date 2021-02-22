Berean Baptist Church will hold its next Farmers to Families food distribution Friday, Feb. 26. Free boxes of produce, dairy and meat will be available to the community.
Distribution will be at the main church building, 309 E. County Road 42, Burnsville, from 2-6 p.m., and at the Lakeville Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., from 1:30-5 p.m.
Farmers to Families distributions will continue through April.
