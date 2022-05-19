BHS resource officers see ‘post-pandemic trends’
A full return to class after two school years of distance and hybrid learning has led to some conduct problems at Burnsville High School.
It’s a “predominantly safe place” where “very few students require police intervention” — but 2021-22 has been a “choppy year in some respects,” said Chris Bellmont, BHS principal of student support and family engagement.
The two school resource officers from the Burnsville Police Department have seen some “definite post-pandemic trends” this year, said a School District 191 report on the SRO program. Officers have used their enforcement role to intervene in and resolve student conflicts, address student vaping, buttress building security and guard against trespassing, the report said.
The conflicts reflect some students “struggling with barriers and appropriate peer-to-peer interactions, especially on social media,” Bellmont told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board May 12.
Vaping? Some students “just, quite frankly, got into some bad habits while at home for an entire year and a half,” Bellmont said.
Other high schools are reporting similar outcomes this year, he said. A growing number of students need mental health support and guidance from adults at school, Bellmont said.
Officers Javier Jimenez and Neil Stransky logged 260 formal interactions with students this year through April 22, the report said. About a third were cases such as crisis and mental health support, not law enforcement or investigation, Bellmont said.
In recent years the number of formal interactions reached as high as 486 for all of 2018-19. In 2019-20 before the pandemic, officers had logged 330 through March 13. With hybrid and distance learning numbers weren’t compiled for 2020-21.
Goals of the SRO program are fostering a positive school climate, preventing crime, educating, and enforcing the law.
Officers work to build visibility and familiarity among students and staff members. They converse with students and may attend after-school events or join a pickup basketball game.
That’s not all. In 2021-22 officers lent their expertise to students in emergency medical technician and preschool lab classes and discussed the Fourth Amendment (searches and seizures) in social studies, according to the report. They helped students with a mock crime scene investigation.
This summer, school and police officials will assess the SRO program based on its goals, Principal Dave Helke said. Upcoming surveys and focus groups on the program and a review of officer activity logs will inform the discussion, he said.
The officers are certainly popular, according to Board Member Abigail Alt, who said she often has to stand in line to greet them at schools or events.
Their relationships with students appear “natural and organic,” Alt said. “It just says something to me.”
