'Choose peace,' Burnsville police chief asks community

Editor's note: Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz released this message on May 28, as rioting and arson overtook parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul.
To Our Burnsville Community:
I know the past few days have been extremely difficult as we have all watched the situation unfold in Minneapolis. The death of George Floyd is tragic and utterly disturbing, and brings about a wide range of emotions including absolute anger, fear and anxiety. I find myself asking how could this happen? Why did this happen? There are no answers, just sadness. I support Minneapolis Police Chief Arradondo in his decisions and comments, and my thoughts are with Mr. Floyd’s family.
I am aware that the death of Mr. Floyd triggers a collective trauma that causes damage to the sacred trust we work to build with all of you, especially our communities of color. I cannot know the depths of your anger, sadness and fear, but I empathize and feel those emotions as a human being. I want to reassure you that your Burnsville Police Department recognizes and respects the sanctity of all life. You can expect that we are grounded in our mission of working together to make a difference through excellence in policing; that we hold close to our hearts our Core Values of Honor, Integrity, Courage, Knowledge and Excellence; and that we promote a culture that aligns with procedural justice—treating people with respect, listening to what people say, making fair decisions and explaining our actions.
With respect and humility, I ask that you please choose peace during this time. Emotions and anger are deep and deservedly so, however we cannot allow anger to take over our community. There will be time for us to come together in a constructive way to try to work through all of our emotions around this tragedy.
Thank you for your words of support, encouragement and questions about what can be expected from your Burnsville Police Department.
Sincerely,
Tanya Schwartz
Police Chief
