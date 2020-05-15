Children’s librarian takes to the camera

Libraries adapt to the pandemic
With a minor in geographic information systems and a background in theater, Melanie Leivers has taken quite nicely to video performance.
She had to, in a hurry. As the children’s librarian at Burnhaven Library in Burnsville, Leivers has rarely strayed far from a camera since the coronavirus shuttered Dakota County libraries.
The children’s storytimes and baby lapsit programs she used to do are now on Facebook, shot from her Apple Valley home.
“It was kind of like a perfect mix for me to take on those projects, because I had a bit of instruction here and there in all sorts of different types of techs, as well as performing in front of an audience,” Leivers said.
She figures about 70 percent of her work time is now spent on virtual library programming. Burnhaven is also the clearinghouse for the Ask the Librarian email portal for the entire county library system. So the four Burnhaven librarians have been busy answering questions about apps, e-books, audio books, music and other materials still available to the public.
“Which before all this was a lot of emails, so you can only imagine what it is now,” Leivers said.
All of the nine county library branches have a children’s librarian, and most have a teen librarian, said Leivers, who started her career six years ago in Florida’s Palm Beach County library system and worked briefly in Washington County before coming to Dakota County about a year ago.
She leads virtual storytimes on Mondays and Fridays (with another librarian taking over on Wednesdays). They go out live on the Dakota County Library Facebook page and are archived.
“I’m in the process of training more librarians to get on board with how we’re doing virtual storytime,” Leivers said. “We’re trying to grow the numbers.”
Promoting early childhood literacy remains the focus in a stressful time for families.
“We kind of keep it upbeat and just normal storytime,” Leivers said. “But we’ve done some storytimes about our feelings. That’s as close as we’ve come about feeling grumpy or stressed and how those emotions can show on your face but you can feel them other ways, like a stomach ache.”
She talked to children about options for dealing with those feelings.
“Sometimes it’s great to talk about your feelings and maybe what made you feel that way,” she said. “Or tie in an activity or something to take your mind off those feelings. And then sometimes it’s best to just feel those feelings, and that’s the best thing to do. That resonated with the parents.”
Leivers also records a video for parents and caregivers each Tuesday called “Tips for You and Your Baby.” She gives examples of board books good for children 2 and younger and talks about sensory stimulation and motor skill development.
“Which is part of my normal baby lapsit program, but this is directed at the caregivers instead of the child and the caregivers,” Leivers said.
On Sundays at 6 p.m. she posts her Sunday Read Aloud program featuring a picture book suitable for children of all elementary school ages.
County librarians had little experience with virtual programming before the week of March 15, when schools closed statewide, Leivers said.
“Our virtual programming has really just started,” said Leivers, whose professional activities include reviewing young adult books for the School Library Journal. “And now that there is a need and want for it, in the future, no matter how much we might reopen, there still might be a need and want.”
Library services during pandemic
More than 4,500 items have been borrowed from Burnhaven Library through its touch-free curbside pickup program, said library manager Chad Lubbers, who gave an update on library activities to the Burnsville City Council May 5.
A book-by-mail program has been started for those unable to use the curbside option, Lubbers said.
E-book use is trending ever higher, and more material is being purchased to fill the need, he said. Before the pandemic, e-book use had plateaued, Lubbers said.
Reopening of county libraries will be phased in over the summer based on information from Dakota County Public Health, Lubbers said.
The first step will be restoring computer access so people without home computers can file taxes, file for unemployment and file census material, Lubbers said.
The next phase will be reopening libraries for browsing, and the last will be reopening public meeting rooms, he said.
The Summer Discovery program that rewards youths for reading books will resume this summer with a larger online component for families who may hesitate to visit the library too soon, Lubbers said.
Burnhaven will also be a site for free grab-and-go lunches, he said.
