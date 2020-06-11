Chief: Burnsville cops dismayed, too, by Floyd’s death

Department doesn’t allow chokeholds
Like most people, members of the Burnsville Police Department are dismayed at the police homicide of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Chief Tanya Schwartz said Tuesday.
During a City Council work session she explained some of Burnsville’s use-of-force policies and sought to reassure council members and the public that similar police behaviors won’t happen here.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died during a May 25 arrest in which officer Derek Chauvin restrained him by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
“I don’t have a crystal ball, but I certainly can tell you that no one in our department thinks what happened in Minneapolis should have happened, as police officers,” Schwartz said. “Absolutely not. I think we’re unified in that, and I think as a country, I feel like we’re unified in the fact that that should not have happened to another human being. If we can agree on anything, I think we can all agree on that.”
Chauvin was the subject of 18 complaints in his career, two of which resulted in disciplinary action, according to news reports.
Burnsville has no officers with such a record, said Schwartz, who is “very confident” in them.
“I’m very proud of them and the work they do,” she said. “There’s no reason to believe that anything like this would ever happen in our department.”
Schwartz said Burnsville checks all the boxes recommended by #8CANTWAIT, a police reform project of Campaign Zero.
It recommends banning chokeholds; Burnsville has a policy against chokeholds and vascular neck restraints, Schwartz said.
“We don’t train like that,” she said. “We don’t train to put our knee on anyone. That’s just not what we do.”
Burnsville uses a service called Lexipol to guide its policies. The service includes the latest statutory and case law updates, federal and state mandates, best practices and online training.
#8CANTWAIT recommends de-escalation; Burnsville trains in it extensively, using a wide range of reality-based scenarios, the chief said.
The department meets the campaign’s recommendation of warning before shooting, using a standard of “reasonableness” in potentially life-threatening situations, Schwartz said. A warning is not required by law, she said.
“No one wants to have to shoot anyone,” she said. “That’s our mentality when we train.”
The campaign calls for exhausting all alternatives before shooting.
It says police should be duty-bound to intervene when another officer is using force unreasonable given the circumstances. Burnsville has a “duty to intercede” policy.
The campaign calls for a ban on police shooting at moving vehicles. Department policy says officers should try to move out of the path of an approaching vehicle instead of shooting at it or its occupants. Firing at a vehicle is permitted only in circumstances that allow the use of deadly force.
The campaign calls for a use-of-force “continuum.” Burnsville officers are trained to de-escalate, “slow things down” and allow suspects time to comply with orders, while using less-lethal means before resorting to lethal force, according to the department.
The campaign calls for comprehensive reporting when force is used. Burnsville officers must inform a supervisor when they use force and fill out forms explaining it. Supervisors review every case, including body camera footage, Schwartz said. Alleged misconduct and policy violations are reported to the police licensing board, and there are internal interventions.
“There are things in place, and the goal is to coach people and discipline them when necessary, not as a punishment, but sometimes we make mistakes,” Schwartz said. “And we need to be coached, we need to be mentored, and we need to understand how we can change our behavior to be better.”
Since Floyd’s death her department has gotten questions from the public about its policies and adherence to #8CANTWAIT, Schwartz said.
“We understand the reasoning for the questions,” the chief said. “It’s deserved. And I understand that.”
Burnsville has had body cameras for more than 10 years, the second department in the nation to use them, Schwartz said.
Council members praised the chief and the department.
