Company will install, operate them on city property
Twenty-five electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Burnsville under a city agreement with a private company that will own, operate and maintain them.
The stations, which can charge two vehicles simultaneously, will be in 14 city-owned locations — parks, other city facilities and Heart of the City parking areas. The company, Carbon Solutions Group, will also assume ownership and operation of three city-installed stations in the Heart of the City.
In addition to charging drivers for electricity, Carbon Solutions Group uses federal tax credits and local utility incentives in its business model, said Jody McDevitt of Energy Management Solutions, a partner firm. Once a station dispenses enough electricity to become profitable, the city will receive a “small” monthly license fee and profit sharing, according to a city staff report.
“The city of Burnsville will never be in a position to pay a penny regarding this program,” McDevitt told the City Council Tuesday. The council approved the agreement unanimously.
Installation of the stations could take 20 weeks to nearly a year, McDevitt said.
“I’m pretty confident that we can get some stations in the ground yet this year,” he said. “If not, we would launch again probably next spring.”
The city looked into the arrangement after learning that Plymouth is working with a private company to install about 100 chargers in that city, said Burnsville Public Works Director Ryan Peterson.
“We were trying to be on the leading edge, and someone beat us to it,” Peterson said.
The city’s sustainability plan, updated in 2020, calls for increasing the number of charging stations in public parking areas such as parks, schools, libraries and city-owned parking garages.
Station locations will be mostly in eastern Burnsville.
“There’s just more draw there right now, more regional parks,” Peterson said. Future improvements at Kelleher Park or Sunset Pond in western Burnsville could make them good locations, he said.
For now, stations are planned for North River Hills Park, Red Oak Park, Cliff Fen Park, Crosstown East Park/Community Gardens, City Hall, the Ice Center, the city maintenance facility, Alimagnet Park, Crystal Lake Beach Park and Lac Lavon/Fisher Fields Park.
Heart of the City station locations are the public parking deck, ramp and at-grade lot, and Travelers Trail West.
The agreement with Carbon Solutions Group is for 10 years and is nonexclusive, meaning the company doesn’t have sole rights to putting charging stations on city property, Peterson said.
The chargers are mostly level 2 but will include one DC fast charger.
Depending on vehicle and battery size, it takes two to four hours to fully charge at a level 2 station, McDevitt said. It can be as quick as 20 minutes at a high-powered fast station, he said.
Carbon Solutions Group will charge 10 to 15 cents above the cost of electricity, or 25 to 30 cents per kilowatt hour of charging, McDevitt said.
It would cost about $30 to charge the largest Tesla vehicle, which has a 100-kilowatt-hour battery, he said. That’s good for about 350 miles. The cost of gasoline “is easily double if not triple that rate,” McDevitt said.
Auto companies have committed investments of $330 billion in electric vehicles, he said. An industry prediction pegs 2028 as the year the technology crosses into the mainstream, he said. McDevitt cited a Bloomberg New Energy Finance prediction that electric vehicle sales will overtake gasoline-powered vehicle sales in 2036.
“The market is coming, and it’s coming fast,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.