Ansari, Budd-Peterson win top awards
A popular Burnsville restaurateur and a business-savvy “skin care nerd” have won top awards for 2022 from the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce.
Jamal Ansari, owner of the Mediterranean Cruise Cafe in the Heart of the City, was named Business Person of the Year during the chamber’s Small Business Week Luncheon and Celebration May 4.
Amber Budd-Peterson, owner of Amber Budd Atelier, a Burnsville skin spa, was named Entrepreneur of the Year, a new chamber award.
Ambassador of the Year went to Paul Rime of Sterling State Bank, and Brady Folkestad of Lakeview Bank was named Volunteer of the Year.
Ansari ‘the face of the place’
Raised in the Palestinian city of Ramallah, Ansari has spent 42 years building the restaurant he opened with his brother in a former Country Kitchen into one of the most recognizable culinary brands south of the river.
Mediterranean Cruise Cafe, which relocated from Eagan to a new Burnsville building in 2009, serves the dishes and flavors of Mediterranean countries while enlivening its nightlife appeal with belly dancers and salsa music nights.
At the center of it is Ansari, an inveterate greeter and genial cultivator of customers.
“I’m around all the time,” said Ansari, 63. “I’m the face of the place.”
He has children in the business — two of whom launched a retail hummus line based on his recipe — and talks of finding ways to retreat a little more often while staying involved.
“So now we complete 42 years. I feel like I’m getting old,” Ansari said. “Business is a journey and business is a joy, and business is how much you love your customers. It makes you love to come to work because you love your customers, you love what you do, you like your staff. Once you come here, you get energy.”
Ansari came to the U.S. on a student visa. Through relatives and friends from back home he found jobs in the Twin Cities and Denver. They included stints at a supermarket and deli, a five-star steakhouse and a Middle Eastern restaurant in Minneapolis.
“I learned a lot of cooking,” he said. “I went to restaurants and saw how they do it.”
In 1979, when Ansari was living in Bloomington and driving across the old Cedar Bridge to a job in Burnsville, he noticed a leasing sign on a Country Kitchen restaurant in Eagan’s Cedar Grove area.
He and older brother Pasha opened Mediterranean Cruise there in 1980.
The menu was, and is, “just like taking a tour around the Mediterranean,” Ansari said. “That’s how the name came.”
He buttressed his restaurant experiences by attending food shows in the Twin Cities and Chicago to watch top chefs and learn new products.
“I always say ‘I want to learn’ more than I say ‘I know,’ ” Ansari said.
The business grew into a destination even as the Cedar Grove area along Highway 13 floundered and became a city redevelopment target. When Eagan won a court battle allowing it to use eminent domain in the area, Ansari — with encouragement from Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz — bought a piece of city-owned land in the Heart of the City. The property is next to Nicollet Commons Park and the city’s new performing arts center.
In 2009 Ansari opened the new building with Mediterranean arches, pillars, high ceilings and big windows.
“Between 2005 and 2009 we had so many customers behind us,” he said. “I knew wherever we go, they were going to come in.”
Ansari and his wife, Oraib, have four adult children. Sons Amir and Rami want to stay involved in the restaurant, their father said. Daughter Rana and son Khalid started the hummus company in 2018. In tribute to their baba (a Middle Eastern equivalent of “papa”) and his recipe, they called it Baba’s Hummus.
The business of beauty
The chamber’s new Entrepreneur of the Year Award honors business growth, tenacity in adversity and support for the chamber and community.
Amber Budd-Peterson checks the boxes.
Not yet two years into her career as an esthetician trained at the Aveda Arts Sciences Institute in Minneapolis, Budd-Peterson ditched her first employer — a large salon spa chain — to open her own skin spa, Amber Budd Atelier, in 2015.
She’d actually been preparing for the move since school, when she read extensively on business and company culture alongside her skin care training.
“I was really interested and fascinated in the business side of things, and really how leaders could shape the culture of a business,” said Budd-Peterson, 38. “And I knew this big concept of what I really wanted it to be and tried to find it in another business and it wasn’t what I had envisioned, so I knew I had to go off and do my own thing.”
Seeking to shed “transactional” relationships with clients, the self-proclaimed “skin care nerd” opened her first two spa locations in small studio spaces in Burnsville. She’s since graduated to a 3,000-square-foot suite at 201 W. Burnsville Parkway and hired three employees.
Based on the rate of return customers, her services are anything but “transactional.”
“The industry average is anywhere from 6 to 28% return rates for clients,” said Budd-Peterson, who lives in Lakeville with her husband and their 2-year-old son. “Mine is about 85%.”
She developed and markets her own line of skin care products and approaches her business as a mission.
“We really try our best to make people feel welcome and feel like we’re on their team,” she said. “We’re not there to judge anyone. Even though the beauty industry can be seen as so surface, for lack of a better way to put it, that’s not why we’re here. We’re here to help people feel comfortable in their own skin and give them the confidence to go out into the world and create ripples of positive change. ... We exist to create ripples of positive change.”
Minnesota’s early response to the pandemic shuttered her business for about 12 weeks, Budd-Peterson said. She offered skin care “boot camps” on Instagram, making live videos a couple of days a week and sending product kits to clients who ordered them online.
When the spa reopened it was under restrictions similar to those at medical facilities, Budd-Peterson said.
“We added things like UV lights that kill bacteria,” she said. “We’d turn that on in between shifts so we could totally sanitize the room on top of what we’re already doing, which is regulated by the state by the Board of Cosmetology. It’s been a wild ride, I have to tell you.”
Budd-Peterson has been involved in the chamber’s annual Bite of Burnsville fundraiser and its Women Empowered Committee.
