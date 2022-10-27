CEO to join women’s Hall of Fame she helped create

Heather Manley is honored business owner
It’s not unusual for Heather Manley to be whipping up a PR campaign for the annual Minnesota Women Business Owners Hall of Fame induction.
As a past president of the Minnesota chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, Manley was instrumental in launching the Hall in 2013.
The difference this year as she works to get the word out is that Manley is one of the five inductees for 2022. The CEO of technology consulting firm On-Demand Group will take her place Nov. 3 alongside nearly 100 past winners, including the likes of Marilyn Carlson Nelson, the late Leeann Chin and management consultant Pam Borton, the former Gopher womens basketball coach.
A company-growing CEO and a creative entrepreneur, Manley also owns Crooked Water Spirits, which are available in more than 500 liquor stores, restaurants and airlines, and Heather’s Dirty Goodness, a boutique spice company.
Hall of Fame criteria include business innovation and success, civic leadership and support for women in business. Manley’s trajectory in all three began in Burnsville, where she graduated from Burnsville High School in 1995.
She’s the daughter of the late Richard Manley, who founded On-Demand Group and was active in the community, particularly the Burnsville Rotary Club. Heather was exposed to both at an early age.
As a teen she was part of a group of kids asking for a place to skate without being kicked out. Richard Manley, the Rotarians and the city joined the cause. Burnsville’s skateboard park finally opened in 1998 and has been upgraded several times.
Heather, who has an undergraduate degree in fine arts and a master’s of business administration, joined On-Demand Group, then located on Travelers Trail in Burnsville, in 2006.
“I wanted to work with my dad because he was my best friend and I didn’t really know what he did, but I believed in him and he believed in me and that it would work, and it did,” she said.
When her father needed open-heart surgery in 2008, Manley said she encouraged him to redirect his time from the company to the civic projects he loved. She and her brother, Sean, bought the company that year.
“We wanted him to live his best life, and focusing on IT, it wasn’t that,” Manley said. “That’s why we gave him a fair market value buyout. We were still able to work in the same building for awhile. Both my parents have given us the gift of education and so much support growing up that we really wanted him to be able to stop worrying about growing a business and start doing what he really loved.”
Manley said the Rotarians’ four-way test of truth, fairness, goodwill and benefit to all is a thread running through her business career.
“I didn’t know where I was going to fit in the business,” said Manley, who lives in Minnetrista and has moved On-Demand Group from Burnsville to Uptown Minneapolis to St. Louis Park. “I would say it was driven by wanting to work with my dad and build on a legacy of impeccable core values and ethics. Organically, I found my right seat in the business, and that was more strategy, road maps, opening doors and client support. And my brother found organically that where he shined was in operations.”
Before he died in 2017 at age 71, Richard Manley saw the company thrive under his children’s leadership — Heather as CEO and Sean as chief operating officer. Sales have grown by more than 30 times in the last decade, generating more than $150 million in revenue, she said. The company employs about 200. Most of the workload is in the Twin Cities, though On-Demand Group does business nationally and has a presence in the Philippines capital of Manila.
“All my businesses are in such oversaturated, competitive industries,” Manley said. “IT is competitive. Liquor is competitive. However, because of consistent values we have instilled in our companies, we are passionate around continuous improvement. We are passionate around having the right players.”
Manley launched her spice company, Heather’s Dirty Goodness, more than a decade ago as a response to her father’s heart disease. Low-salt spices were hard to find, she said.
“It’s a company that doesn’t have massive growth,” Manley said. “But it’s passion-based, and therefore I continue to support it. It’s never going to be this massive company just because of how expensive it is. Most spices have salt, which is a cheap filler, and I don’t do that.”
A certified whiskey sommelier, she founded Crooked Water Spirits in 2013 based on her own in-house recipes. The company sells about 5,000 cases of spirits a year across some six states and 300 restaurants and liquor stores in Minnesota, Manley said.
Her father and mother, Hope, presided over nightly family dinners, and she and Richard bonded over food, Manley said. At Christmas family gatherings, the adults sampled from a selection of adult beverages.
“My passions are family, food and spirits, in that order,” she said.
Manley has maintained ties with the Burnsville Rotary, serving as president in 2020 and 2021.
She’s not the first with Burnsville connections to be named by an outside selection committee to the Women Business Owners Hall of Fame she helped create. Others, Manley noted, are Darlene Miller of Permac Industries, Jennifer Smith of Innovative Office Solutions and Robin Kocina of Media Relations Agency.
Before the Hall, “It was always the same visual — great companies doing great things, but it was always older white men,” Manley said. “They’ve done great things, but there was no diversity in the visual. We thought it was very critical” to showcase diverse women impacting business and philanthropy.
The other 2022 inductees are Dayna Frank, president and CEO of First Avenue Productions, Minneapolis; Anne Ketz, CEO and service director of 106 Group, St. Paul; and Lynn Wehrman, founder and president of The Wehrman Collaborative, doing business as Digital Accessibility by WeCo.
The induction is Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Metropolitan Ballroom and Clubroom in Golden Valley.
