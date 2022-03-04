Caregiver of the Year has the ‘grace of an angel’

Burnsvile man a fixture at local senior residence
Residents and co-workers usually know when Mohamed Wasuge is coming down the hall. He literally likes to whistle while he works. And sing.
It’s his calling card at Cassia’s Regent of Burnsville, a senior care residence where Wasuge has worked as a home health aide for 13 years.
He’s also known for willingly taking overtime shifts, anticipating residents’ needs before they arise and regularly buying pizza for weekend co-workers.
On the strength of testimonials from the Regent of Burnsville community, Wasuge was named Caregiver of the Year last month by LeadingAge Minnesota, the largest association of organizations serving Minnesota seniors.
“From the day he started, Mohamed has warmed the hearts of many with his friendly smile, positive attitude, endless energy and person-centered care,” Regent of Burnsville Executive Director Vicki Tobroxen wrote. “Everyone who knows Mohamed speaks very highly of him. He constantly fosters fullness of life for those he serves.”
The 40-year-old Burnsville resident came to the United States at 17 after his family fled civil war in Somalia and spent seven years in Kenya as refugees. He has a sister who worked at Regent of Burnsville before him.
“This is like working at a hotel,” Wasuge said, comparing his difficult years in Kenya. “It’s like, fun.”
He arrives at work early to pray and with faith as his guide, “Mohamed is one of the most patient people I know,” Tobroxen wrote.
Wasuge was asked about Regent resident Jamie Kvittem. He thought for a few seconds and remembered — she was apprehensive on the first day at her new home.
“This is what I told her the first day I met her,” Wasuge said, quieting his voice to a soothing tone. “I said, ‘You know what? You came to the right place.’ I told her, ‘Don’t look at the past, look at the future. Here, I say, is the future. You came to the future.’ ”
Wasuge “showered his bright light upon me,” Kvittem wrote in a testimonial. “His smile and heart overflow with the grace of an angel! It’s his comforting nature (along with his whistle) that’s calming during these tumultuous times.”
Wasuge brings more than goodwill to the job. Whether administering medications or arranging residents’ rooms to their specifications, he’s a keen observer of behavior.
“You have to understand that every client has different behaviors,” Wasuge said. “You have to decide their behaviors. In any room I go, I scan their behaviors. That’s how I’ll deal with them. I don’t bring my behavior to them. I will deal with their behaviors.”
He has his own behaviors, of course, and trusts that others don’t mind.
“The whistling is my behavior,” Wasuge said. “I’m whistling without any intimidation — I just do it. Some people, they like it, though. They say, ‘Is that the tall skinny guy whistling?’ ”
Resident Ilse Naj and her daughter Lindy “break into smiles” thinking of songs or sayings he has shared with them.
“Mohamed is not only very diligent, observant and caring as he goes about his duties,” Lindy wrote, “but he brings joy into the apartment every time he comes to administer my mom’s medication. There is nothing rote about how he does his job.”
If a resident is having a bad day, Wasuge adjusts his interactions accordingly.
“I see my children, the way they are now, and I say, ‘You know, I can deal with every person.’ Because my kids are fighting all the time. They give me a hard time all the time. So when I look at (clients), I don’t see them as challenging.”
He and his wife, Halima, have five children. The oldest is 12, the youngest 14 months.
“I call her Hannah Montana,” Wasuge said. “She’s so beautiful.”
He hopes to soon get a house, possibly through Habitat for Humanity, and with a year of college under his belt, complete a degree in public health.
“He wants to go into social work,” Tobroxen said. “And we do have some grants we’ve applied for which I’ve shared with Mohamed that he can use for that funding when he’s ready.”
Only God knows why he’s thrived as a caregiver, Wasuge said, adding that “the creator knows everything.”
“I am Muslim,” he said. “When you pray, you take a deep breath. You’ve got to look at what God gives you, what God gives to everybody. You can’t take that away from them, and they will never take that away from you. So what I believe is love and respect. That’s in this life. If you don’t know love and respect, then I don’t know where you’re going to go from here.”
Volunteer of the Year
Marie Christianson, a volunteer at Cassia’s Regent of Burnsville, was named Volunteer of the Year in the Twin Cities area by LeadingAge Minnesota.
Christianson “has a unique way of making everyone feel valued and important,” Tobroxen said. She began volunteering in 2008, and “with each passing year, she continues to give more of herself.”
When visiting residents, she makes it her business to learn about their health concerns and offers support, reading Scripture, listening and praying.
Christianson has visited with many families of residents who are in their final days. She participates in monthly arts and crafts sessions and helps the staff with large events such as the Holiday Tree Festival. Her handcrafted angels made for the festival’s angel tree are a favorite with residents and families.
Christianson is often accompanied by her husband and children in her volunteer work.
