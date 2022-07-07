Owners trade kitchen for retirement
Canton Restaurant, a commercial landmark in Burnsville that beckoned Chinese takeout customers for nearly 50 years, has closed.
Art and Lai Wong, the husband-and-wife owners of a restaurant that has served Chinese-American staples since 1975, served their last meal Saturday, June 25.
“We want to travel all around the United States, look at odd things, big balls of string and whatnot,” said Art, 66, a third-generation restaurant owner whose father bought Canton in 1983.
The red-roofed building with pagoda accents on its A-frame facade was a takeout destination in Burnsville. It seats 60 and offered a lunch buffet, but most of the chow mein and egg foo yung from its kitchen went to takeout customers.
“Sometimes when they call in for order, I know who they are,” said Lai, 61. “That is the best part. We sell this place and we really miss the people, the customers.”
“Some of them ended up being really good friends,” Art said.
Tri-State Bobcat, the equipment dealership next door on 12th Avenue South near Highway 13, is buying the restaurant and plans to use it for office space and equipment parking, Art said.
The longtime Eagan resident started out as a schoolteacher before following his family lineage into the restaurant business.
Art’s grandfather, who came to the U.S. from the Chinese province of Guangdong (formerly Canton) in 1915, and his grandfather’s uncle opened the Kin Chu Cafe on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. It operated from 1923 to 1961, Art said. The duo also owned the adjoining El Morroco Bar.
Art grew up in Bloomington, the son of Harold and Nor Nor Wong, who still live there.
“We were the second Chinese family to move into Bloomington,” Art said. “And a distant uncle of (Harold Wong) was the first. But then after the Fongs moved in, we all grew up together.”
The Fong family owns David Fong’s Chinese Restaurant (originally Fong’s Chow Mein), a Bloomington institution on Lyndale Avenue since 1958. Harold Wong worked there as general manager and evening maître d’ after working for his father at the Kin Chu Cafe, Art said. Harold also did stints at the Nankin Cafe and the Waikiki Room in Minneapolis.
Harold bought Canton Restaurant in 1983 from the Hom and Leung families, who founded it in 1975. The building previously housed a Cuckoo Clock Chicken franchise location and a burger place called the Burnsville In and Out, Art said.
Neither lasted long.
“It originally started out as Cuckoo Clock Chicken,” Art said. “That’s why the outside looks kind of like a German cuckoo clock. There’s even a door way up on top, the outline of a door. There used to be a speaker outside that would cuckoo every hour.”
Art’s first job as a youth was at David Fong’s, where he prepped vegetables, washed dishes and bussed tables. He earned an education degree from the University of Minnesota and got a job teaching in an alternative program for Minneapolis Public Schools.
“They did a big staff reduction in ’83, and Dad says, ‘Come work for me for the summer,’ ” Art said. “And I ended up staying almost 40 years. He retired in ’95.”
Canton Restaurant had some interesting neighbors on 12th Avenue South over the years. One was the U.S. Post Office.
“On April 15 we would always sit here and watch the April 15 show — people lining up to mail their returns,” Art said. “And then they’d come and grab some chow mein.”
Another neighbor was the Burnsville Bowl, now the site of Tri-State Bobcat.
“It was the wild west over there when they were open,” Art said. “We had cops sitting in the back with night scopes, watching people in the parking lot. We always had to pick up beer bottles and drink glasses in the morning.”
The Wongs said their 28-year-old twin sons, Jonathan and Nicholas, aren’t interested in carrying on the family business. But they were a frequent presence at the restaurant, whether helping out or sitting at a table doing homework.
“Customers remember our boys from before their feet could touch the ground,” Art said.
Since 2006 the couple have operated Canton Restaurant mostly by themselves, without employees or American entrees on the menu, Art said.
But business bounced back after Great Recession, he said — and the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a fruitful period as takeout dining soared.
“We like the people,” Art said. “The customers are what kept us going.”
