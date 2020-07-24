Veteran teacher puts what she has learned into children’s book
Anyone who had Elisa Odegard for a teacher might be familiar with the Royal Pose, the Playground Swing, the Piano Player or the Pinata Shake.
They’re some of the calming strategies Odegard has picked up in 28 years of teaching, 25 of them at Gideon Pond Elementary School in Burnsville.
The strategies combine body movement or pressure points with imagination to put stressed students in a calm frame of mind that will let them get back to learning.
“All of it has to do with breathing as well, just being able to get more oxygen into your body and calming down your body,” said Odegard, who teachers first grade. “They’re fun strategies at the same time, so it almost diverts their tension away from their problem and brings fun into their life so they can really think about the situation and how it’s maybe not really as bad as they first thought.”
The Burnsville resident has compiled eight calming strategies in a children’s book that follows diverse student characters inspired by children from her family and career through a fictional school day.
“IMAGINE: An Inspirational Story of Calming Strategies for Children” was released June 25 by St. Paul-based Beaver’s Pond Press. Illustrations are by veteran children’s book illustrator CA Nobens, of St. Louis Park. Sales proceeds will go to Odegard’s new nonprofit, Handprint on My Heart, to fund wider distribution of the book and possible future projects.
“IMAGINE” depicts a wise, caring student guiding classmates through calming moments after school-day mishaps.
“Some of them could be as simple as a backpack getting knocked off a hook,” said Odegard, whose children, Ashley and Matthew, attended Gideon Pond. “Or someone being too loud to be able to hear the instructions from the teacher. Or lining up to go somewhere else and someone got in front of somebody else in line.”
These stressors are normal, said Odegard, who has taught mostly kindergarten and first grade.
But about a decade ago, she said she and her colleagues began to notice students having a harder time bouncing back from difficult moments.
Bigger concerns such as housing and food insecurity and past traumas of students new to the country have come more into play, Odegard said. Technology saturation in households may reduce the number of teachable moments, she added.
“I wrote (the book) back in summer of 2018,” Odegard said. “So this was a need that I saw even before the pandemic or the racial inequality concerns that are going on now. It’s needed even more, I believe, because kids are going through so many stresses right now.”
The book’s hero, Jon, helps classmates navigate their predicaments. He shows Ibrahim how to dip his chin and swing his head to imagine playing on a swing. He advises Marcos to move his fingers and imagine playing piano in a grand concert hall. EmJae takes a deep breath, pushes against a wall and imagines she’s shaking a candy-filled pinata. Caitlin overcomes her reading anxiety by pushing her palms together in a royal pose, so she can read like a queen.
In the end, Jon has his own mishap, drawing laughter from the class. But when they see his embarrassment, eight classmates offer their calming strategies, helping Jon as he had helped them.
Jon is Odegard’s former kindergarten student Jon Butler, a 2019 Burnsville High School graduate and the only character the author will expressly identify.
They reconnected in his junior year when he volunteered as an aide in Odegard’s classroom for a sociology class project.
“From my memory as a kindergartner, I think what I remember is her being an exceptionally caring kindergarten teacher,” said Butler, who will begin his second year of musical theater studies this fall at Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle. “The feeling that I got when I was in her classroom and that I remember was I felt, and I think a lot of other kids felt, needed and felt important and felt cared for.”
Odegard said Butler’s compassion for her students as a classroom aide and fearless pursuit of his artistic dreams inspire her.
“We definitely support one another,” she said. “Every one of my students is special to me, but it was just a special bond between him and I that has continued over 14 years. We keep checking in on each other and support each other.”
“IMAGINE” is available through Amazon and www.HandprintOnMyHeart.org.
