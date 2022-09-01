‘I feel I was under God’s protection’
It was a standoff between Burnsville resident Brenda Brewster and an agitated black bear.
They faced each other at a close distance, circling a tall park sign that Brewster kept between herself and the bear. Then the bear made its move.
“People said, ‘How was your trip?’ ” said Brewster, 50. “I said it was great until it wasn’t.”
She and her family vacationed in Alaska in early August, Brewster’s second time there. The encounter happened at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 14, the last night of the trip. Daughters Brycelyn, Bailey and Brianne had already returned home to attend a wedding.
Brewster, an experienced hiker who enjoys the trails at Murphy Hanrehan Park back home, was out for a long run on the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail in Anchorage.
“It was more residential, but this is coastal — it’s right along an inlet,” she said of the surroundings. “It’s scenic. It’s beautiful.”
Her phone rang. It was her husband, Brad, with news that he’d seen a bear on the other end of the busy, two-way trail. Brewster kept running, alerting people coming toward her and asking for status reports from people going the other way.
She thought the threat had passed when a woman on a bike told her the bear was “just up around the corner,” Brewster said. Both turned and went in the other direction when the bear appeared on the trail. Brewster didn’t see any other people.
“At the last second I asked, ‘Hey, would you mind just staying with me?’ ” Brewster said. “Because she could have hopped on that bike and been gone.”
The pair stopped retreating and raised their arms, trying to make themselves appear big to dissuade the bear. In a further attempt to scare it off the trail, Brewster sounded an air horn app on her phone.
The bear left the trail and walked parallel to it, coming closer to the women.
“All of a sudden the bear just made a 90-degree back to the trail, and here I was, caught in no-man’s land,” Brewster said.
She saw the park sign and went to hide behind it, hoping the bear would retreat. Instead, it approached.
“I hear it take a bite out of the sign,” Brewster said. “And I’m thinking, ‘Nothing to eat here — move along!’ ”
They began circling the sign, making “several laps” around it.
“The lady I was with was clearly frightened,” Brewster said. “I could see her visibly shaking.”
Brewster gave up on the air horn when the bear reached out and swiped her arm.
“He pounded the ground with his paw and huffed,” she said, surmising the bear may have been male because no cubs were spotted in the area.
The bear got her in its grasp, with one paw on her left leg and one on her right buttock. It lunged and tried to bite her backside, Brewster said.
“I narrowly escaped with claw marks and a tooth mark, and he wasn’t able to latch onto me,” she said. “I have bruises on my leg, thigh, my butt.”
The bear retreated when passersbys arrived and began making noise, an Alaska Department of Fish and Game wildlife biologist told the Anchorage Daily News in an Aug. 15 story. Little did Brewster know one passerby recorded the encounter on her phone. Brewster said it lasted about two or three minutes.
“The bear was not within arm’s reach anymore,” she said. “I’m a faith-filled person, so I just thank God for rescuing me from the bear. I don’t know what happened at that juncture. I feel I was under God’s protection.”
Police squads and animal control ATVs arrived on the scene. Aside from a bandage and ointment for her arm, Brewster declined medical care.
The encounter made news in Anchorage because, as wildlife biologist Dave Battle told the Daily News, it’s extremely rare for bears to interact with humans on the city’s extensive urban trail system.
Have faith and be careful, because wildlife is unpredictable, advised Brewster, a physical therapist who owns Family Physical Therapy and Wellness Center in Savage.
“I’m doing OK,” she said. “But it honestly took me like two days to really comprehend what happened and come to realize those are bite marks — they’re not all claw marks, some are bite marks.”
