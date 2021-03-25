Program has proved itself among the elite
Burnsville High School’s quiz bowl “A” team encountered a familiar obstacle this year on its way to the top — Wayzata.
The Burnsville team defeated Wayzata’s six-time state champion “A” team for the first time Feb. 11 during the Minnesota High School Quiz Bowl League championship.
But Wayzata won their next two meetings in the double-elimination tournament, knocking Burnsville to second — still the best finish in school history at the event.
Burnsville’s three seniors and two juniors — including rising star Julian Banlao, recently elevated from the “B” team to the “A” team — went into the March 6 state championship with a new sense of possibility and purpose. The tournament uses tougher sets of questions than the league championship and is considered more prestigious, Burnsville coach Les Moffitt said.
Burnsville went undefeated, beating and unseating Wayzata, winner of the last three state titles. It was Burnsville’s first.
The earlier losses “kind of stunk,” senior team member Wyatt Isakson said. “But then to be able to come back and beat them for the state championship was very cathartic, I can say.”
For the first time, senior team member Joe Schatz said he went into the state championship with a sincere belief Burnsville could win it all.
“I have been doing this for a long time now,” Schatz said. “I’m the only person still from the high school team four years ago, and this is the first year I’ve ever beaten Wayzata ‘A,’ and it’s fabulous.”
There’s more to come. Burnsville will have two teams in the High School National Championship Tournament May 29 and 30. And at least three players will compete in the Individual Player National Championship Tournament on April 11.
“I don’t think our story’s quite over yet,” Isakson said.
Burnsville has notched several confidence-building successes — including a win over the defending national champion — in this year of all-virtual competition.
On Feb. 9 Burnsville tied with Rosemount and Prior Lake for the South Suburban Conference championship, its fifth in the last six years.
Two days after the state league tournament Burnsville won a nine-state, 64-team tournament that included a team from Singapore. Burnsville went undefeated and beat Singapore 740-0 in the playoffs.
Five days after the state championship, Burnsville nipped defending national champion Beavercreek, Ohio, 390-385 in a tournament of 16 teams from seven states and Canada.
“With (the state championship) and then the game against Beavercreek, I feel very confident that we will have a very good nationals, probably the best we’ve ever had,” said Schatz, who, along with Isakson, tied for 49th in the national individual tournament as a sophomore.
Moffitt brought Banlao up to the “A” team beginning with the South Suburban Conference tournament.
“Virtually, we’ve been usually in large groups, and Julian was getting a lot of questions right and it was obvious that to get to that next level, he should be playing on the top team,” said Moffitt, who has steadily built an elite quiz bowl program in nine years as coach.
“If anything, Julian has made us better at getting along,” junior team member Iris Gorton said. “He’s very funny, and the ‘A’ team feels even more cohesive than before.”
In the weeks between losing to Wayzata and unseating it for the state title, Banlao said he bore down on practicing harder sets of questions.
“From the league championship to the state championship, I have specialized in math and science, particularly in the chemistry and physics fields, and also with computational bonuses where you have pencil and paper to do certain math problems,” he said. “With that being my strong point, I’ve also been focusing on other areas that are common to quiz bowl, such as literature.”
Practicing and competing from the comfort of home have actually been perks this virtual season, though connectivity glitches are inevitable, Isakson said.
“Basically I go around the house, turn off every single electronic I can, and tell my parents, ‘Stay off the internet, please,’ ” said Isakson, who said his old house has poor connections. “I think my teammates can agree it has gotten better since the first tournament.”
For nationals, Moffitt said he hopes to have players compete at the high school and possibly open the auditorium so parents can spread out and watch the matches.
With the click of a Zoom meeting link, “We have had a lot of spectators over the course of the year,” the coach said.
Quiz bowl has been a blessing for senior team member Nate Trussell, who misses other activities including marching band and pit orchestra.
“It’s been nice to have something that’s an activity that’s still happening,” Trussell said. “I can’t speak for everyone else, but this is pretty much my only extracurricular activity that I’ve been doing. All my other stuff has kind of been shut down for the year.”
