Would give taxpayers more say over some city spending
The city of Burnsville will conduct an in-depth study of novel ways to allow taxpayers to steer a small portion of their city taxes to favored expenditures.
Under such a scheme, taxpayers could ask that some of their payment go toward, say, a certain park or trail project or city department. The amount would likely be a tiny percentage of a taxpayer’s total bill under ideas generated so far.
City Council Member Cara Schulz launched the discussion during the council’s annual all-day work session in February, suggesting the city look into allowing taxpayers direct allocation rights over a small portion of their bills.
At a June 15 work session, council members Dan Kealey and Vince Workman joined Schulz in continuing to push for some form of “participatory budgeting.” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz and Council Member Dan Gustafson resisted the idea, which will now undergo the city’s “governance” process — a detailed review that includes a research paper and public and expert testimony.
Reports by city staff and Ehlers and Associates, the city’s finance consultant, raised red flags about Schulz’s original idea. There is “no comparable example in the country,” the staff report said.
Nor is it legal under Minnesota’s property tax system, which reserves all city tax and budget decisions to city councils.
But could a council compile a list of taxpayer budget requests and approve the list? Schulz asked.
“Yes,” replied City Attorney Joel Jamnik. A council could adopt, amend or reject the list.
“Whether you call it a vote, a survey, an inkling, or an indication of where they would like money spent, you’re looking at increasing participation in the decision-making process,” Jamnik said.
The city would have to find ways to engage the public and collect their requests in a uniform fashion, he said.
“So, Joel, would this need to go out to every adult citizen in the city of Burnsville?” Gustafson asked.
“That would be one option,” Jamnik said, “but that’s ultimately up to the council to decide who to solicit input from and how.”
Schulz said she simply wants to air ideas in pursuit of a system that works. Detailed questions weren’t meant to be answered without more study, she said.
The second-term council member said questions raised about participatory budgeting remind her of when she proposed a citizen task force to revise the entire city code. She said she was told residents don’t legally have that power. But the council eventually appointed a task force and will receive its recommendations.
“We were able to come up with a process, and it is now launched,” Schulz said.
“I do not believe that the people sitting on this dais are elites at all,” she said. “And I believe that our residents vote for us, and they trust us, and we do what we need to do to always earn that trust, but we need to start extending that same amount of trust back to them.”
Kautz replied that her career as mayor has been infused with civic engagement, around initiatives such as laying out a vision for the Heart of the City.
“Yes, each and every one of us, we’re not elite, but we have an election certificate that the people voted us to be on this dais, to study the issues, and to be good stewards of their assets,” Kautz said. “And also to do what is necessary with the knowledge that we have and how we make sure that they have what they’re asking for. It isn’t about eliteness. It’s about that they gave us the authority to do this.”
Workman said the idea of participatory budgeting comports with the city’s goal to lead “boldly,” which is part of its values statement.
“I think the joke is, if your taxes weren’t paid by your (mortgage) escrow you would probably never know how much in taxes you paid in the first place,” he said. “And this is a way to get our community involved in the dollars and cents of what we do here in a more direct way. And if people don’t care and they want it to stay the way it is, then at least we’ve tried an experiment, and I think a leading-edge experiment, to try to get more voices involved in local government.”
Schulz’s original idea would represent a step away from representative government, according to the staff and Ehlers reports. If the city were allowed to give taxpayers some direct control over budgeting, that could disenfranchise apartment residents and business owners whose names aren’t on the property tax statement but who pay taxes through their rent.
Taxpayer control could also cause budget headaches, leaving “deficits in some areas and surpluses in others,” the staff report said. And discretionary spending within the budget is limited, with most spending “fixed or required,” it said.
“I don’t know what the goal is,” Gustafson said. “I’m missing that.”
The reports also note that the council gets high marks in citizen surveys for its performance and budgeting.
The Ehlers report suggested other ways of engaging citizens in the budget process, such as a better interactive web page. If the council does adopt a participatory scheme, it won’t be ready for the 2022 budget process, said Stacie Kvilvang of Ehlers.
Projected levy increase is 9.7%
A projected 9.7% levy increase is needed to maintain current city services in 2022, according to city staff. The council began months of deliberations on the budget and levy at its June 15 work session. Approval is in December.
The projected increase is more than double this year’s 4% hike. The council spent down $1.1 million in reserves in 2021 to avoid raising the levy by what had been projected at 7.5%.
The city projects a return to levies of 4.2% or less for the four years following 2022.
A 9.7% increase would raise the daily cost of city taxes on a median-value home ($277,300 in 2021) from $3.11 to $3.52, according to a staff report. 2021 taxes on a median-value home total $1,136.
The $3.52 would be reduced to $3.33 if the levy were raised by only 4.5% — the amount that captures a median home’s market value increase with no change in the tax rate.
But the lower levy would also force $2.04 million in budget cuts next year, according to the city.
